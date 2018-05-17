Learner Reviews & Feedback for Master Class for Corporate Entrepreneurs by University of Maryland, College Park
The Master Class experience is designed to serve as the final project experience for the Corporate Entrepreneurship Specialization. Alternatively, professionals with experience in opportunity analysis, business modeling, and corporate finance are invited to complete the Master Class experience without the preliminary courses.
With maturing technologies and aging product portfolios requiring established companies to create, develop, and sustain innovative new businesses, graduates of the Master Class will develop an understanding of how to create new businesses and initiatives within the corporate environment. In collaboration with our award-winning faculty, and a vibrant peer group, learners will explore and apply the skills, tools, and best practices for:
• Identifying and developing the entrepreneurial opportunities;
• Building business models;
• Creating strategies for leading innovation; and
• Financing and profiting from innovation.
The Master Class experience is differentiated from typical Coursera courses and MOOCs in that our faculty and staff are actively engaged with learners by providing individual feedback on assignments. Our faculty and staff will review and offer feedback on the major assignment submissions, if you wish, in an effort to assist you in developing and launching your corporate ventures.
By Behnam B
•
May 17, 2018
This was a summary of the other four courses in the specialization. Did not learn anything new from this specific course.
By Kagimu M
•
Jan 16, 2019
What an Amazing course,i recommend my buddies to try it out.Thanks cousera and University of Maryland