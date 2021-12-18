Entrepreneur and investor Marc Andreessen coined the term product-market fit in 2007 when he said, “Product-market fit means being in a good market with a product that can satisfy that market.” While there are ample articles that mention the term, detailed guidance on how to actually achieve product-market fit is scarce.
Product Ideation, Design, and Management Specialization
Determine your target customer and identify their needs and wants.
Define your value proposition and specify your minimum viable feature set.
Create your minimum viable product and the user experience.
Test your minimum viable product and iterate to improve product-market fit.
- Product Development
- Ideation
- Product Management
- product design
- User Experience (UX)
University of Maryland, College Park
The University of Maryland is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities.
Introduction to Establishing Product-Market Fit
Defining Product-Market Fit
Identifying Underserved Customer Needs
Determining Your Target Customer
Module 5: Deﬁning Your Value Proposition
Specifying Your Feature Set
Creating Your Prototype
Testing Your MVP with Customers
Improving Product-Market Fit
Final Thoughts
A very good and effective deliverable presentation, I have gain more knowledge.
About the Product Ideation, Design, and Management Specialization
This Specialization is designed for aspiring and active product leaders seeking to pursue careers in product management, product design, and related roles. Through five practical courses, you will learn the fundamentals for designing and managing products. Upon completion, you will have created your own personal toolbox of knowledge and techniques for approaching and solving real-world problems that product leaders face.
