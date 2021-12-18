About this Course

6,785 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Product Ideation, Design, and Management Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience required.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Determine your target customer and identify their needs and wants.

  • Define your value proposition and specify your minimum viable feature set.

  • Create your minimum viable product and the user experience.

  • Test your minimum viable product and iterate to improve product-market fit.

Skills you will gain

  • Product Development
  • Ideation
  • Product Management
  • product design
  • User Experience (UX)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Product Ideation, Design, and Management Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience required.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Maryland, College Park

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

19 minutes to complete

Introduction to Establishing Product-Market Fit

19 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 4 readings
1 hour to complete

Defining Product-Market Fit

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 13 min)
1 hour to complete

Identifying Underserved Customer Needs

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 28 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Determining Your Target Customer

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 29 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Module 5: Deﬁning Your Value Proposition

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Specifying Your Feature Set

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 22 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Creating Your Prototype

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Testing Your MVP with Customers

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
10 minutes to complete

Improving Product-Market Fit

10 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min)
13 minutes to complete

Final Thoughts

13 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 2 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ESTABLISHING PRODUCT-MARKET FIT

View all reviews

About the Product Ideation, Design, and Management Specialization

Product Ideation, Design, and Management

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder