OR
Apr 21, 2022
Thanks so much for the privilege to be a part this program, and also for the scholarship granted unto me. I would definitely recommend this course to someone out there.
RC
May 7, 2022
Awesome Course. Enjoyed learning the fundamentals of Product Management. Nice Pace and interesting insights into all the phases of Product management.
By Anas A•
Dec 3, 2021
Disappointing course. Very basic. Teacher merely reads headlines and titles. No depth of information. Youtube is much more benefitial.
By Ohaleta J•
Dec 10, 2021
It was a splendid course.
By Shreyash M•
Jul 28, 2021
Thorough and great insights in product manager's role...
By Edwin C P T•
Sep 16, 2021
good course
By Ehsan T•
Apr 25, 2022
As a person with an experience in the design industry very similar to product management, this course enlightened me a lot. Although knowing the material of this course in some cases is far from being practiced and experienced, it's a good starting point to correct and elevate my performance in my later projects.
By Murilo G•
May 25, 2022
The course succeeds on taking the student that doesn't know anything about roles and responsabilities of a Product Manager, to the level of understanding the details os the triangle of the PM: business, design and engineering. Excelent course!
By odusanya o r•
Apr 22, 2022
By Rajeev C•
May 8, 2022
By Akpofure U•
Apr 20, 2022
Exceptional!! it compacts two years of mgt in a single course. So grateful for this experience!
By Zhuan Y•
Mar 15, 2022
good course to learn basic terminologies and methodologies used in product management
By Md T H•
Feb 26, 2022
Great learning experience.
By Lokesh K L•
May 24, 2022
Extremely informative
By Delnaz D•
Feb 10, 2022
Easy to understand!
By Maged H M A•
Mar 25, 2022
Excellent
By shubham c•
Mar 23, 2022
loved it
By Sachin Y D•
May 6, 2022
The course on Product Management essential provides a good overview of Product Management role and how it integrates with different components that helps in creation of a product. It is a good starting point for beginners in the field of product management including project/ program managers who aspire to be Product Managers.
By Amirali Y•
Mar 28, 2022
I love trainings in general but this course was really dry, and hard to follow... the content was good but the delivery can definitely improve. Thanks.