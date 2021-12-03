Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Product Management Essentials by University of Maryland, College Park

4.6
stars
89 ratings
16 reviews

About the Course

Product management is one of the fastest growing and most lucrative jobs available today. Companies have awoken to the desperate need for product managers to create products that customers love, that integrate design, functionality, and business solutions. In our course, we define the fundamentals of product management and why this role is so coveted as a launch pad for future CEOs and startup founders. To be effective, product managers need a clear understanding of their jobs and duties. They also need a clear understanding of the required skills and competencies. An appreciation of these roles, responsibilities, skills, and capabilities is also beneficial for stakeholders and team members who collaborate with product managers. This course investigates the framework for success in product management by defining the product manager’s position in an organization and the key responsibilities. We will examine the skills and competencies most critical to carrying out those responsibilities. To further improve your understanding of product management, we will discuss how product managers engage with the product team and stakeholders to create and manage successful products. Product managers must also know how to establish, organize, and lead a team. They must know the typical product development life cycle and be able to select the right development methodology for the product and the target market. To meet these challenges to product team leadership, we will consider the phases of product development and the roles that product managers play in each step. We’ll examine a variety of team structures and product development methodologies, and the importance of establishing a team charter. Lastly, we will also explore the opportunities and challenges of market development and commercialization. We’ll provide an orientation to key marketing concepts critical to developing and commercializing innovative products and services....

Top reviews

By Anas A

Dec 3, 2021

D​isappointing course. Very basic. Teacher merely reads headlines and titles. No depth of information. Youtube is much more benefitial.

By Ohaleta J

Dec 10, 2021

It was a splendid course.

By Shreyash M

Jul 28, 2021

Thorough and great insights in product manager's role...

By Edwin C P T

Sep 16, 2021

good course

By Ehsan T

Apr 25, 2022

As a person with an experience in the design industry very similar to product management, this course enlightened me a lot. Although knowing the material of this course in some cases is far from being practiced and experienced, it's a good starting point to correct and elevate my performance in my later projects.

By Murilo G

May 25, 2022

The course succeeds on taking the student that doesn't know anything about roles and responsabilities of a Product Manager, to the level of understanding the details os the triangle of the PM: business, design and engineering. Excelent course!

By odusanya o r

Apr 22, 2022

Thanks so much for the privilege to be a part this program, and also for the scholarship granted unto me. I would definitely recommend this course to someone out there.

By Rajeev C

May 8, 2022

Awesome Course. Enjoyed learning the fundamentals of Product Management. Nice Pace and interesting insights into all the phases of Product management.

By Akpofure U

Apr 20, 2022

Exceptional!! it compacts two years of mgt in a single course. So grateful for this experience!

By Zhuan Y

Mar 15, 2022

good course to learn basic terminologies and methodologies used in product management

By Md T H

Feb 26, 2022

Great learning experience.

By Lokesh K L

May 24, 2022

Extremely informative

By Delnaz D

Feb 10, 2022

Easy to understand!

By Maged H M A

Mar 25, 2022

Excellent

By shubham c

Mar 23, 2022

loved it

By Sachin Y D

May 6, 2022

The course on Product Management essential provides a good overview of Product Management role and how it integrates with different components that helps in creation of a product. It is a good starting point for beginners in the field of product management including project/ program managers who aspire to be Product Managers.

By Amirali Y

Mar 28, 2022

I love trainings in general but this course was really dry, and hard to follow... the content was good but the delivery can definitely improve. Thanks.

