Selenium (also known as Selenium Automation Framework or SAF) is a popular and widely used web application automation tool. Selenium works well for developers because it reduces costs and shortens the length of test cycles. Developers using Selenium run tests directly on a target browser, driving the interactions on specific web pages, and can rerun them without any manual input. The tests that are written using Selenium may be written as HTML tables or coded in JavaScript or other top programming languages. Selenium can be run in modern web browsers and used on Windows, Linux, and Macintosh.
Selenium is valuable to learn because you may start to understand the basics of how to create Selenium test scripts using several programming languages like Java, C#, and Python. It is also valuable to learn as you will gain knowledge of one of the most popular testing automation tools available on the market. Because Selenium conforms with Agile and DevOps, this helps to manage a continuous delivery workflow. The value of Selenium is high because it works well for quick and reliable testing, and this helps organizations save time and money on testing.
The types of jobs that you may get by learning Selenium include roles like Selenium quality assurance engineer or analyst, Q/A analyst/tester, technical project manager, automation architect, or Java developer with Selenium. Many of these jobs pay well, by either being fully employed or working as a contractor.
Taking online courses may help you learn how Selenium is used in major testing projects conducted in large enterprises. You might learn about the full scope of what Selenium can do, how it interfaces with JavaScript, and why it is beneficial to testing in companies. You may learn how to use Selenium to write test scripts to automate an e-commerce website, for example.