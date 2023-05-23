“Selenium WebDriver with Python” is a foundational course that aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of Selenium and its components. It also helps in understanding how Selenium WebDriver Operates. This course begins by demonstrating an environment setup for Selenium WebDriver with Python. A brief description of locating Web elements and web Interactions is provided in this course. This course covers an overview of testing frameworks with Selenium WebDriver. Some advanced topics such as Handling Popup, Alerts, Multiple Browser Tabs, Mouse and Keyboard interactions are also highlighted in this course.
What you'll learn
Setting up the Environment for Selenium WebDriver with Python
Overview of Testing Frameworks (unittest, pytest) and setting up test cases.
Handling Popup, Alerts, Multiple Browser Tabs, Mouse and Keyboard interactions
Debugging with Selenium WebDriver
There are 3 modules in this course
Welcome to Week 1 of Selenium WebDriver with Python course .This week, you will learn about Selenium WebDriver, which is a popular tool for automating web browser interactions. You will gain an understanding of its architecture and how it works. Additionally, you will learn how to set up the environment for Selenium WebDriver with Python, including installing Python and Pip.
This week, we will be diving into the HTML DOM structure and various methods to locate web page elements, including CSS selectors, Xpath, ID, Name, Class, and Tag. We will also learn how to interact with drop-down menus on web pages and how to handle different types of web elements. We will also learn how to use Selenium to upload and download files from webpages. Through practical exercises and examples, we will gain practical experience with Selenium WebDriver and solidify our understanding of these concepts.
This week, we will learn how to set up test cases with Selenium WebDriver using Python. We will explore various techniques to handle popup windows, alerts, multiple browser tabs, as well as how to perform mouse and keyboard interactions in our tests.We will also learn how to debug issues that arise while using Selenium WebDriver, covering common debugging techniques and tools, and how to effectively troubleshoot and resolve problems with our tests.
Frequently asked questions
Following is the list of Job roles that are applicable for learning ‘Selenium WebDriver with Python” :
QA Engineers
QA Automation Engineers
QA leads and Managers
There are no mandatory prerequisites for this course. However prior knowledge of Basics of Python Programming Language and Testing Concepts can be added as an asset for Selenium WebDriver with Python.
This course is completely online, so there’s no need to show up to a classroom in person. You can access your lectures, readings, and assignments anytime and anywhere via the web or your mobile device.