Taught in English

2,876 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Whizlabs Instructor

Instructor: Whizlabs Instructor

3.1

(15 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Setting up the Environment for Selenium WebDriver with Python

  • Overview of Testing Frameworks (unittest, pytest) and setting up test cases.

  • Handling Popup, Alerts, Multiple Browser Tabs, Mouse and Keyboard interactions

  • Debugging with Selenium WebDriver

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

10 quizzes

Earn a career certificate

There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to Week 1 of Selenium WebDriver with Python course .This week, you will learn about Selenium WebDriver, which is a popular tool for automating web browser interactions. You will gain an understanding of its architecture and how it works. Additionally, you will learn how to set up the environment for Selenium WebDriver with Python, including installing Python and Pip.

What's included

7 videos2 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This week, we will be diving into the HTML DOM structure and various methods to locate web page elements, including CSS selectors, Xpath, ID, Name, Class, and Tag. We will also learn how to interact with drop-down menus on web pages and how to handle different types of web elements. We will also learn how to use Selenium to upload and download files from webpages. Through practical exercises and examples, we will gain practical experience with Selenium WebDriver and solidify our understanding of these concepts.

What's included

12 videos1 reading3 quizzes

This week, we will learn how to set up test cases with Selenium WebDriver using Python. We will explore various techniques to handle popup windows, alerts, multiple browser tabs, as well as how to perform mouse and keyboard interactions in our tests.We will also learn how to debug issues that arise while using Selenium WebDriver, covering common debugging techniques and tools, and how to effectively troubleshoot and resolve problems with our tests.

What's included

16 videos2 readings4 quizzes

Instructor

Instructor ratings
2.2 (6 ratings)
Whizlabs Instructor
Whizlabs
54 Courses29,075 learners

