What Is a Quality Assurance Analyst? A Career Guide

In this quality assurance (QA) analyst career guide discover more about different QA jobs, careers, and salaries.
As a quality assurance (QA) analyst, you’re responsible for analyzing and ensuring the quality of software, products, and systems. You confirm that products or services meet the standards set by the company or the industry that you’re working. Quality assurance has become synonymous with software and technology products. However, jobs in quality assurance are available in various sectors, including manufacturing, food and beverages, health care, and software development.
Quality assurance is vital whether you sell products or high-ticket items, software, or medical devices. In this article, let’s take a closer look at what QA analysts do, different career paths, and how to get started.
In technical QA analyst jobs, you’ll develop and implement testing plans, create test cases and test scripts, and execute tests. You’ll also report defects and track resolutions. This may involve focus groups with customers and monitoring ongoing customer feedback to identify product issues. The role may involve:
Reporting findings to the development team
Planning and implementing product testing
Establishing procedures and scenarios for quality control
Reviewing products for defects and errors
Analyzing test results
Tracking progress on product issue resolutions
Ensuring that the final product is fit for its purpose
Driving product improvements
Analyzing competitors and the current market
There are various reasons why quality assurance processes are important for your business. These may include:
Helping you protect your brand and reputation
Complying with ISO standards
Giving insights on what customers want
Enhancing productivity
Improving the performance of teams
By taking a proactive approach to quality assurance, you can avoid potential problems.
Protecting your brand and reputation is the most important reason to invest in quality assurance. If your products or services don't meet customer expectations, it can damage your brand and make it harder to attract new business. Quality assurance can help ensure your products or services meet or exceed customer expectations.
Complying with International Organization for Standarization (ISO) is another vital reason to invest in quality assurance. ISO 9001 is the world's most widely used quality management system standard, and compliance can be a requirement for doing business in some sectors. Quality assurance can help you meet all relevant ISO standards, opening up partnership and sales opportunities.
Knowing what customers want is key to quality assurance. Understanding customer needs and expectations ensures that your company designs its products or services to meet them, which can improve customer satisfaction, loyalty, and help increase sales.
By streamlining processes and eliminating waste, quality assurance can help boost efficiency and productivity levels across your organization. This can save you time and money and free up resources for other priorities.
Quality assurance can help you develop training programs, implement process changes, and identify areas where team members need improvement. . By improving the performance of your teams, you can improve the quality of your product while reducing costs.
By investigating potential risks early in the product or project lifecycle, quality assurance can help you plan more efficiently for contingencies. Having a quality assurance plan, you can help efficiently and realistically allocate your resources to get the best results from your team.
You can develop various skills that help you perform well in a quality assurance role. Here are some key skills and traits that can help you succeed:
Expertise in a wide range of software applications as well as hardware and networking
Extensive experience in quality control
Strong programming skills
High regard for safety standards and quality control
A good understanding of business
Ability to think abstractly and see how small details relate to the bigger picture
Creative and innovative thinker
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Strong IT skills
Keen attention to detail
Diligent and meticulous
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
QA analysts typically work in various industries, including health care, manufacturing, and software development. You’ll typically work in an office setting but may travel to different locations to conduct inspections or audits. You may also find work in these types of organizations:
Independent testing and QA consultancies
IT departments in large companies
Software development companies
Web development agencies
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual quality assurance analyst salary is $109,020per year. The job outlook for quality assurance analyst jobs is expected to grow 25 percent from 2021 to 2031, which is much faster than average. The estimated number of jobs in 2021 is 1,622,200, with a projected employment change of 411,400 by 2031. [17]
Many different job titles fall under the term quality assurance and each of them has its own set of responsibilities and requirements. Here are some QA roles and its average annual US salary:
Quality technician: $41,699 [1]
Quality auditor: $43,859 [2]
Quality coordinator: $54,431 [3]
Quality assurance tester: $64,752 [4]
Quality control supervisor: $51,092 [5]
Quality analyst: $56,215 [6]
Quality engineer: $75,310 [7]
Quality assurance manager: $90,060 [8]
Director of quality: $142,718 [9]
Vice president of quality: $175,631 [10]
To pursue quality assurance analyst careers in IT, you'll need a minimum of a bachelor's degree in computer science, information systems, or another IT-related major. According to Zippia, 65 percent of QA analysts have a bachelor’s degree, and 15 percent have a master’s. [18]
To work in quality assurance in another niche, you'll need a relevant degree, such as one in construction or supply chain management. It's also beneficial to have sector-specific experience and knowledge.
Whether you’re looking to transition into a new career or are graduating from college, certifications or certificates are a great way to enhance your resume and increase your earning potentional. When considering your certification options, it’s a good idea to look at the competencies required in your target jobs and find out which certifications people doing the job hold. LinkedIn can be a good source of information and for networking.
Certified Scrum Master (CSM)
ISTQB Certified Tester Foundation Level (CTFL)
Certified Quality Assurance Professional (CQAP)
Certified Software Tester (CSTE)
Certified Instrumentation Specialist (CIS)
Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)
Certified Software Quality Engineer (CSQE)
After working in a QA role and learning skills, such as attention to detail and problem solving, you may be able to move on to management positions.
If you excel in quality assurance roles, you may also find opportunities in consulting or auditing. Here are some other roles and its average annual salary, you may progress to after working in a quality assurance function:
Project manager: $102,255 [11]
DevOps engineer: $104,058 [12]
Customer experience leader:$50,193 [13]
Enterprise architect: $125,570 [14]
IT manager: $100,330 [15]
Quality engineer $75,310 [16]
If you’re ready to start a career in quality assurance, start building job-ready skills to enhance your resume. If you're looking at information systems quality assurance, you might like to consider the Information Systems Auditing, Controls and Assurance course, offered by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology on Coursera. You can learn about subjects like information security (INFOSEC), information technology (IT) management, auditing, risk management, and change management.
What happens when products don’t meet quality assurance and customer standards?
When products don’t meet customer expectations, or worse still, are defective, it can be costly and lead to:
Unsold stock Wasted research and development R&D Recalls, Refunds Loss of market share
It’s crucial that businesses meet industry and company standards to avoid profit loss.
Quality assurance analysts ensure that products meet customer expectations and requirements. To enjoy and thrive in quality-focused environments,you should ask yourself these questions:
Do you like working with others in a team environment? Are you motivated by things being done correctly? Do you have strong communication skills? Are you detail-oriented? Do you have good analytical and problem-solving skills?
If you answered yes to these questions, this might be a career for you to pursue further.
