Building Test Automation Framework using Selenium and TestNG

In this Guided Project, you will:

Understanding test automation frameworks

Writing reusable components and utilities

Creating layered and structured code

Selenium is one of the most widely used functional UI automation testing tools and TestNG is a brilliant testing framework. Test automation frameworks are a set of guidelines or rules for writing test cases. They can reduce maintenance costs and testing efforts and will provide a higher return on investment (ROI) for teams looking to optimize their processes. Testing guidelines include coding standards, test-data management, defining object repositories, reporting guidelines, and logging strategies. Through hands-on, practical experience, you will go through concepts writing reusable and structure code which is easy to maintain and understand, creating helper classes or utilities, write effective testcases, and generating reports and logs.

  • test automation framework

  • Software Testing

  • Framework developement

  • Selenium

  • Selenium with Java and TestNG

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Understanding Test Automation Framework and creating a directory structure

  2. Creating an automation layer and writing a generic method to invoke a browser and navigate to a URL

  3. Writing wrapper methods to perform user actions

  4. Creating an application layer - using POM or Page Factory as a design pattern

  5. Adding logic to the application layer

  6. Writing test cases in the test layer

  7. Executing test cases via TestNG XML file

  8. Reading configuration from config.properties

  9. Generating logs and reports using Extent report

  10. Adding screenshots to failed test cases and attaching to the report

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

