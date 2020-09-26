Building Test Automation Framework using Selenium and TestNG
Understanding test automation frameworks
Writing reusable components and utilities
Creating layered and structured code
Understanding test automation frameworks
Writing reusable components and utilities
Creating layered and structured code
Selenium is one of the most widely used functional UI automation testing tools and TestNG is a brilliant testing framework. Test automation frameworks are a set of guidelines or rules for writing test cases. They can reduce maintenance costs and testing efforts and will provide a higher return on investment (ROI) for teams looking to optimize their processes. Testing guidelines include coding standards, test-data management, defining object repositories, reporting guidelines, and logging strategies. Through hands-on, practical experience, you will go through concepts writing reusable and structure code which is easy to maintain and understand, creating helper classes or utilities, write effective testcases, and generating reports and logs.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Understanding Test Automation Framework and creating a directory structure
Creating an automation layer and writing a generic method to invoke a browser and navigate to a URL
Writing wrapper methods to perform user actions
Creating an application layer - using POM or Page Factory as a design pattern
Adding logic to the application layer
Writing test cases in the test layer
Executing test cases via TestNG XML file
Reading configuration from config.properties
Generating logs and reports using Extent report
Adding screenshots to failed test cases and attaching to the report
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by DADec 24, 2020
Great Work Saurabh, I really liked the way you structured up to the point explanation and hands-on.
by NFMay 6, 2021
I love it! I finally able to create my own automation framework! Thanks for this project! The mentor was awesome, he knows a lot! thanks for adding this to coursera!
by MTSep 26, 2020
Excellent project, if you want to learn to create automation framework from scratch, you should complete this project.
by MLSep 28, 2021
I found it interesting for starting and uderstanding test automation.
