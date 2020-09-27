NF
May 6, 2021
I love it! I finally able to create my own automation framework! Thanks for this project! The mentor was awesome, he knows a lot! thanks for adding this to coursera!
MT
Sep 26, 2020
Excellent project, if you want to learn to create automation framework from scratch, you should complete this project.
By Mehmet T•
Sep 26, 2020
By Carles V E•
Oct 15, 2020
Excel.lent course.
By CESAR A S C•
Oct 6, 2020
gracias a este tipo de plataformas que nos ayudan a mejorar nuestro rol como persona profesional.
By Gouri P•
Jan 22, 2021
good
By Nadia F•
May 7, 2021
By Deleted A•
Dec 24, 2020
Great Work Saurabh, I really liked the way you structured up to the point explanation and hands-on.
By Mohamed L•
Sep 29, 2021
I found it interesting for starting and uderstanding test automation.
By Manish K•
May 24, 2022
Good amount of content was taught in less time.
By Akshaykumar A L•
Jan 17, 2022
Excellent
By Lucky M M•
Apr 30, 2022
Good