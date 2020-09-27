Chevron Left
Back to Building Test Automation Framework using Selenium and TestNG

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Building Test Automation Framework using Selenium and TestNG by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
83 ratings
10 reviews

About the Course

Selenium is one of the most widely used functional UI automation testing tools and TestNG is a brilliant testing framework. Test automation frameworks are a set of guidelines or rules for writing test cases. They can reduce maintenance costs and testing efforts and will provide a higher return on investment (ROI) for teams looking to optimize their processes. Testing guidelines include coding standards, test-data management, defining object repositories, reporting guidelines, and logging strategies. Through hands-on, practical experience, you will go through concepts writing reusable and structure code which is easy to maintain and understand, creating helper classes or utilities, write effective testcases, and generating reports and logs....

Top reviews

NF

May 6, 2021

I love it! I finally able to create my own automation framework! Thanks for this project! The mentor was awesome, he knows a lot! thanks for adding this to coursera!

MT

Sep 26, 2020

Excellent project, if you want to learn to create automation framework from scratch, you should complete this project.

Filter by:

1 - 10 of 10 Reviews for Building Test Automation Framework using Selenium and TestNG

By Mehmet T

Sep 26, 2020

Excellent project, if you want to learn to create automation framework from scratch, you should complete this project.

By Carles V E

Oct 15, 2020

Excel.lent course.

By CESAR A S C

Oct 6, 2020

gracias a este tipo de plataformas que nos ayudan a mejorar nuestro rol como persona profesional.

By Gouri P

Jan 22, 2021

good

By Nadia F

May 7, 2021

I love it! I finally able to create my own automation framework! Thanks for this project! The mentor was awesome, he knows a lot! thanks for adding this to coursera!

By Deleted A

Dec 24, 2020

Great Work Saurabh, I really liked the way you structured up to the point explanation and hands-on.

By Mohamed L

Sep 29, 2021

I found it interesting for starting and uderstanding test automation.

By Manish K

May 24, 2022

Good amount of content was taught in less time.

By Akshaykumar A L

Jan 17, 2022

Excellent

By Lucky M M

Apr 30, 2022

Good

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder