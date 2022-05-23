This course is an introduction to the course. It presents the teacher, the tools and the content of the courses and explains why C/C++ is important. This course also covers C/C++ particularities a programmer needs to know to create secure programs using these languages.
Secure C/C++
Lab - C++ Introduction to cppcheck
C/C++ Particularities
Explore the C and C++ languages. Look at the specificity of the C/C++ languages and how this impacts security, ways C/C++ can interact with the external world, error handling, the execution environment and much more. This specialization covers C/C++ particularities a programmer needs to know to create secure programs using these languages.
