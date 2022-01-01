Some related experience required.
Writing Secure Code in C++ Specialization
Learn to write more secure code in C and C++.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will have access to labs to apply knowledge learned throughout the course. Labs inlcude Secure Coding C++, C++ Poor Error Handling, C++ Format String Vulnerabilities, Interger Overflows and Underflows, Introduction to cppcheck and C++ Buffer Overflow.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to C++
This course is an introduction to the course. It presents the teacher, the tools and the content of the courses and explains why C/C++ is important. This course also covers C/C++ particularities a programmer needs to know to create secure programs using these languages.
C++ Lab Content
C++ Interacting with the World and Error Handling
C++ Superpowers and More
Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber-safe at work and home. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
