Martin Dubois

    Bio

    Martin Dubois obtained a degree in computer engineering from Laval University, Québec City, in 1993. He worked in many high-tech start-ups as software developer and software development leader. He mainly developed in C and C++, creating embedded software and device drivers for Windows and Linux. In 2000, he became a freelancer. He helps clients to develop safe, functional and efficient software systems. In addition to developing in C and C++, he provides expert corporate training about device driver development and other related subjects. Martin is deeply interested in computer security. He never misses the Québec City Hackfest event and even presented subjects twice. He is also a part-time lecturer at colleges and universities, where he teaches computer science, programming and network security.

    Courses

    C++ Lab Content

    C++ Interacting with the World and Error Handling

    Introduction to C++

    C++ Superpowers and More

