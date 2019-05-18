SR
Jun 16, 2020
This was at the same time really basic guide towards 360 video and entertaining! I got to know so much about VR I didn't know. It seemed unreachable to me, now I think it's not that difficult either.
DA
Sep 11, 2018
A great course to jump directly into the topic. The information is very good, and provides a fast perspective of all areas of VR planning, production, recording, editing and so. Recommended
By Arpit G•
May 18, 2019
This course is best for knowledge of VR and 360 degree videos. Can make some videos with 360 degree camera rig and Adobe After Effect skills.
By Asger K•
Mar 8, 2019
Good fundamental course on 360 video production. Referenced content is dated, though (some links are from 2016).
By Zenith D•
Dec 21, 2017
Great course! I knew a bit about 360 production before this class so was not expecting that much, especially because it's free, but was really blown away by the level of instruction. Excellent coursework, and learned a lot! The teachers were great too, very personable and knowledgeable.
By Sandip K D•
Jun 15, 2019
WE HAVE WATCH VR VIDEOS AND PLAY VR GAMES MANY TIMES BUT IF YOU WANT TO KNOW HOW VR IS WORKING, THEN THIS IS THE BEST COURSE TO UNDERSTAND EVERY BASIC DETAILS REGARDING VIRTUAL REALITY (VR) CONTENT AND HOW IT'S ACTUALLY WORKS.
By Chris H•
Dec 3, 2019
Excellent overview of the in and outs of 360 production, techniques & equipment. Also great information on post production techniques.
By Franchesca D L C•
Apr 5, 2020
This was a great learning experience for me! I think anyone who is interested in film and videography will benefit from this course. VR/360 is the future of film and compelling story-telling videos. The knowledge I learn can be applied to other fundamental aspects of directing and producing a project.
By Denis M T•
Jan 12, 2022
A nice course which helps get you started in thinking about the 360 VR production process. There's not many activities where you're practically applying what you've been learning, but it makes sense as that would then expect you to own all of the equipment you're just learning about. I recommend it for those interested in entering the 360 VR video space.
By Michael B•
Jul 1, 2018
This was one of my first courses in VR and 360 Video Production. Overall, I found the course informative and really fun! I'd definitely recommend it to the aspiring creative who's interested in the medium but might not know where to start! I'm looking forward to making my first film!
By Igor T•
Apr 1, 2020
I could not imagine a better introductory course, and it's not superficial at all. It covers the basic and the most important aspects to make 360º a serious job. A great place to start and to adapt yourself to this underexplored media, even if you have a movie production background.
By Thomas F•
Feb 12, 2021
I got a complete overview on technical and organisation aspects how to produce a high quality 360 video. Sometimes there were technical terms which needed some extra afford for non native english speaking. The course really helped me to advance my plans in 360 videos.
By Suzanne L•
Aug 24, 2018
Recommended to learn about technical aspect of 360 filming. Includes things like best practice, things to avoid, helps you understand your equipment and everything associated with filming meaningful content in a professional manner. Definitely worthwhile :)
By Cody J•
Apr 16, 2018
This course provided a great combination of in-depth tips for learners of all skill levels with video production and 360 video production. The course was very tactical, which is the type of takeaway I appreciate the most from any sort of micro-course.
By John D•
Aug 3, 2018
Great overview on a variety of techniques and editing methods for creating VR content. Both an introduction course and a great intermediate lesson for experienced 2D filmmakers on how this medium differs/things to consider when building experiences.
By Anil B G•
Aug 15, 2020
It was exhaustive and very useful for a beginner like me. I could learn the basics of VR and 360 with ease. Though initially I felt it was tough but the illustrations helped me understand the concepts. Overall I was very satisfied with the course.
By Erick U M A•
Mar 27, 2020
Un curso muy completo y muy descriptivo. Para los que ya tenemos experiencia en grabar en formato normal de video 2D nos da una mejor idea para compararlo, es muy útil poner a prueba lo que aprendiste con los exámenes. Lo recomiendo ampliamente.
By SATYAVRAT•
Apr 23, 2020
A really helpful course for learning VR and production of 360 videos, glad that i spent my time in this course , really gonna help me in my future.
And being a small editor this will help me in future for high end platforms.
Thanks Coursera !!
By David M G•
Nov 19, 2018
This course was very helpful in understanding the basics and receiving tips and strategies in becoming familiar with 360 degree video. It was great to learn about sound techniques during the preproduction, filming and post-production process.
By Gabrielle L P•
Sep 12, 2020
I had a lot of fun listening to the lectures and I appreciate the reading modules and references that gave extra information. The lectures are complete and the quizzes really help you see how you truly understand the given topics.
By Marilyn F•
Oct 27, 2019
Great course for new learners in 360 and VR. I really enjoyed the format (everything was broken up into chunks and kept short and to the point). Each section of content remained focused and relevant. It didn't get overwhelming.
By Sadat A R•
Jun 16, 2020
This was at the same time really basic guide towards 360 video and entertaining! I got to know so much about VR I didn't know. It seemed unreachable to me, now I think it's not that difficult either.
By Fesenko M•
Feb 23, 2020
Курс хорош для общего понимания работы с 360 видео. Конкретного применения для разных задач нет. Только вводная часть. Для получения более обширных и прикладных знаний необходимо продолжить обучение.
By Deleted A•
Sep 12, 2018
A great course to jump directly into the topic. The information is very good, and provides a fast perspective of all areas of VR planning, production, recording, editing and so. Recommended
By Lissa A•
Jan 30, 2021
Fabulous thoughtful class to introduce me to 360 video production. A ton of information was shared and offered opportunities for me to get an idea of a concept and research further later.
By Manager A•
Jul 17, 2021
Thanks ,
Very informative tutorials. Support through you tube videos is excellent, besides time flexibility.
my suggestion is to issue a certificate of completing the course.
By Michele B•
Jun 11, 2020
very interesting introduction to VR video production and creation. Definitely recommended to people that want to know more about the basic techniques and terminology.