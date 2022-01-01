University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Digital media is any type of content that is transmitted using digital technology. It's sometimes defined as any text, video, audio, or graphics you can view on a screen, whether it's an app on your phone, software on your computer, an eBook, a social media site, or a video game. Digital media has gained popularity in recent years because of the availability of smartphones and personal computers. In some cases, it is replacing print media, while in others, it supplements print media. Many people see the rise of digital media as positive because it makes media more accessible and provides media producers with more outlets on which to share their work. However, others argue that digital media makes it impossible to enforce copyright laws and not everyone is digitally literate.
Learning about digital media can help you keep up with an ever-changing world, as well as open your life up to numerous professional opportunities. Digital media is used across many fields, including eCommerce, entertainment, technology, health, publishing, education, government, technology, and marketing. If you engage with any of these fields as a consumer, you may need to understand digital media to receive the full benefits of what a company or organization offers.
Careers that use digital media are plentiful, ranging from teachers to healthcare workers. However, if you prefer a job that allows you to create digital media, you might consider becoming a graphic designer, digital photographer, animator, social media specialist, video game developer, app developer, digital video editor, or digital marketer. Some people who study digital marketing go on to become broadcast journalists, multimedia artists, advertising managers, computer programmers, e-commerce managers, tech support specialists, or sound technicians.
When you take online courses on digital media, you have the opportunity to explore specific skills within the field that can introduce you to new hobbies or career options, such as digital advertising or app development. You may also learn about how digital media has impacted the world since becoming mainstream. For example, you may take a course on how it's impacted the business world or how it's changed the way teachers work.