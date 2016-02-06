The proliferation of digital technology gives businesses an unprecedented and diverse new set of tools to reach, engage, monitor, and respond to consumers. The aggregated and voluminous digital data can also be leveraged to better target specific consumer segments. Following “Digital Media and Marketing Principles,” this course aims to give you a deeper understanding of core processes of planning a digital marketing campaign and the role of various digital channels in integrated marketing communication.
This course is part of the Digital Marketing Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Digital Marketing
- Social Media
- Content Marketing
- search marketing
- Brand Communication
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation and Module 1: Setting Goals and Preparing Your Digital Assets
In this module, you will learn to strategically align business and marketing goals through strategic communication. You will also learn how to evaluate and prepare your digital assets for launching a digital campaign.
Online and Video Marketing
In this module, you will learn key concepts and tactical considerations in managing online advertising, search optimization, content-based marketing, and CRM to discover and reach prospective consumers.
Social and Email Marketing
In this module, you will learn the best ways to engage with audiences on social channels, social media strategy creation and execution, how to plan and execute an email campaign, and effective campaign measurement.
Putting It All Together for Your Digital Plan
In this module, you will learn how to strategically select the appropriate KPIs and metrics to evaluate digital campaign success. You will also learn about the challenges and pitfalls in digital marketing.
Reviews
- 5 stars70.49%
- 4 stars20.89%
- 3 stars4.99%
- 2 stars1.91%
- 1 star1.70%
TOP REVIEWS FROM DIGITAL MEDIA AND MARKETING STRATEGIES
This course gave some useful insights and valuable information about what digital marketing is all about. Instructor's way of teaching was smooth and well paced. Excellent course from Coursera.
Excellent course to learn about the creative aspects of Marketing, including social media and website strategies. Well developed and straight to the point. I highly recommend it!
great course gave a whole new insight on this part of the course I will highly recommend to others . the instructor teach it very clearly and the examples are really applicable. Learned a lot from it!
专项课程的最后一门，与之前的课程类似，除了看视频之外，还需要阅读指定的各种材料，并且结合生活、工作中的经验，才能更好的完成四次小论文作业。总体来说，这个系列的专项课程可以算得上数字化市场营销的科普学习，通过课程的学习能够对数字化市场有一个全貌的了解，并对其中所涉及的技术、流程、理论和实践有所了解。但如果要在实际工作中予以运用，还需要真正的实践才行。
About the Digital Marketing Specialization
Master strategic marketing concepts and tools to address brand communication in a digital world.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.