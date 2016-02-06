About this Course

Course 6 of 7 in the
Digital Marketing Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Digital Marketing
  • Social Media
  • Content Marketing
  • search marketing
  • Brand Communication
Course 6 of 7 in the
Digital Marketing Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Course Orientation and Module 1: Setting Goals and Preparing Your Digital Assets

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 85 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Online and Video Marketing

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 93 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Social and Email Marketing

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 54 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Putting It All Together for Your Digital Plan

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 75 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Digital Marketing Specialization

Digital Marketing

