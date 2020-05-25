About this Course

51,511 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 7 in the
Digital Marketing Specialization
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Digital Marketing
  • Marketing Channel
  • Social Media
  • Mobile Marketing
  • Integrated Marketing Communications
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 7 in the
Digital Marketing Specialization
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(11,179 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Course Overview and The Changing Landscape

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 67 min), 8 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Key Processes and Core Strategies

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 72 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Smart and Social Media Channels

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 82 min), 3 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Mobile Media and Beyond the Screens

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 59 min), 4 readings, 8 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DIGITAL MEDIA AND MARKETING PRINCIPLES

View all reviews

About the Digital Marketing Specialization

Digital Marketing

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder