The Digital Revolution has led to a titanic shift in the landscape of marketing communications, while also creating new opportunities for businesses to reach and engage consumers through smart, social, and mobile media technologies. In this course, you will learn about the impacts of digital technologies on marketing communication strategies and practices. By understanding the underlying processes of marketing communication and the core features of new media technologies, you can strategically select the appropriate channels to deliver the right marketing message to the right audience at the right moment.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Course Overview and The Changing Landscape
In the orientation, you will become familiar with the course, your instructor, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation also helps you obtain the technical skills required for the course. In the first module, we will examine marketing as a process of communication, in which businesses and marketers attempt to deliver the right message to the right person at the right moment, and listen and respond to consumers’ feedback.
Key Processes and Core Strategies
In the second module, we will discuss the impacts of digital media and information technologies on human communication in general and on marketing in specific. We will first define digital media in a broad scope, and then elaborate on the ways in which digital media technologies impact the key processes and functions of marketing communication.
Smart and Social Media Channels
In the third module, we will start with an overview of three widely adopted digital marketing strategies: online display advertising, search engine marketing, and social media marketing. Given the rapidly changing technological landscape and the vastly different business contexts in which these strategies are implemented, we will not focus on implementation and execution. Instead, this module aims to provide a conceptual understanding of the underlying principles of these marketing tactics.
Mobile Media and Beyond the Screens
In the 4th and the last module, you will first learn about mobile marketing strategies. We will discuss the impacts of digital technologies on other marketing channels beyond the screens. We will speculate and present the future of digital marketing communication by focusing on the rise of mix-reality technologies.
First I'd like to thank Mr. Mike Yao for making interesting digital course. Really enjoyed every minute of it. Learned many new skills in this sphere. Highly recommend!
Great insights and well-structured course. The readings and interviews were of great quality and helped me to gain a superior understanding of the role of Digital Media in Marketing.
Anyone interested in online business, e-commerce or marketing must take this course. Provides great insights on simple strategies that media uses on a daily basis to build customer relationship.
A very good course with great theoretical explanations from prof. Yao, examples from real life and interviews with professionals. Thank you very much, I enjoyed it and learned many new things.
