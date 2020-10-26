BB
Oct 8, 2020
This is my first course about 3D Game Art and modeling. I am very glad that I have taken this course, it taught me lots of modeling, texturing, and presentation skills from scratch.
Aug 28, 2020
It was a really good experience and I learned a lot of 3D modeling, unwrap and texture also about how the game design work.\n\n-THANK YOU-
By Abeyratne, K M I U•
Oct 26, 2020
I really like the course however the peer review system isn't useful because most of the time it's just people giving full marks for everything without any criticisms to improve.
Also at times it took me close to a month to get my project reviewed because the course wasn't popular.
Again I did learn a lot and it was really great but I wish it wasn't so one sided like watching a youtube tutorial.
By Buğra B•
Oct 9, 2020
By Shubhakara S•
Aug 29, 2020
By Pushp K A•
Dec 31, 2021
I was familiar with some of the aspects of game development but I still learned a ton of new things thanks to this course.
By NITIN K•
Dec 10, 2021
Very Good Course for new as well as Intermediate 3D Game Artists
By Ramkumar•
Jul 23, 2021
Outstanding Course
By Francisco J G G•
Aug 28, 2020
EXCELLENT COURSE
By Hitesh D•
Aug 5, 2020
good course