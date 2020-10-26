Chevron Left
In this course you will learn to create a photo-real game prop using modern game art production techniques. You will gather reference, generate a base model, create a high polygon model, bake details onto a low poly model, and then texture and present a final portfolio piece. This course is aimed at students who have some knowledge in 3d and game art and would like to learn more advanced techniques employed in the creation of modern game assets. We will be using Maya, Zbrush, Marmoset, and Substance Painter extensively throughout the course. When you are finished you will have your own model based of of a real-world prop suitable for use in modern game engines....

By Abeyratne, K M I U

Oct 26, 2020

I really like the course however the peer review system isn't useful because most of the time it's just people giving full marks for everything without any criticisms to improve.

Also at times it took me close to a month to get my project reviewed because the course wasn't popular.

Again I did learn a lot and it was really great but I wish it wasn't so one sided like watching a youtube tutorial.

By Buğra B

Oct 9, 2020

This is my first course about 3D Game Art and modeling. I am very glad that I have taken this course, it taught me lots of modeling, texturing, and presentation skills from scratch.

By Shubhakara S

Aug 29, 2020

It was a really good experience and I learned a lot of 3D modeling, unwrap and texture also about how the game design work.

-THANK YOU-

By Pushp K A

Dec 31, 2021

I​ was familiar with some of the aspects of game development but I still learned a ton of new things thanks to this course.

By NITIN K

Dec 10, 2021

Very Good Course for new as well as Intermediate 3D Game Artists

By Ramkumar

Jul 23, 2021

Outstanding Course

By Francisco J G G

Aug 28, 2020

EXCELLENT COURSE

By Hitesh D

Aug 5, 2020

good course

