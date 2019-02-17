About this Course

34,693 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

National Taiwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(2,718 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

24 minutes to complete

Initiation: Prepare for the class

24 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 9 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Magic Cube: familiar with [Line], [Divide], [Push/Pull], [Tape Measure] and [Guides]

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Toy House: familiar with [Move] and [Arcs]

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 22 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Beach Ball: familiar with [Circle], [Follow me], [Rotate] and [Paint Bucket]

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 24 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM 3D CAD FUNDAMENTAL

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder