About this Course

6,779 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

National Taiwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

26 minutes to complete

Initiation: Prepare for the Class

26 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Basis of 3D modeling: Learn basic concept and start modeling

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Building Structure: Create columns, walls, beams and slabs

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Staircases: Create staircases and railings

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 31 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM 3D CAD APPLICATION

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder