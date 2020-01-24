Do you want to obtain all the necessary skills of a 3D modeler? Do you want to know how an engineer develop a building model in details? The “3D CAD Application” course, the second course of the new specialization, is coming!
3D CAD Application
National Taiwan University
Initiation: Prepare for the Class
This module includes the course syllabus, grading policy and tips to learn modeling well.
Basis of 3D modeling: Learn basic concept and start modeling
This module includes some crucial concepts and tips for modeling.Learners will learn how to import the 1F plan and be familiar with the entire process.
Building Structure: Create columns, walls, beams and slabs
This module includes methods to develop structure of the building model. Learners will start from 1F slabs, columns, walls and beams. It also includes the use of grouping objects in SketchUp.
Staircases: Create staircases and railings
This module covers the process of creating staircases and handrails. Learners will learn how to draw staircases according to 1F plan, and how to use array and group functions to simplified modeling process.
Excelent materials and great teaching skills. Remarkable CAD course!
VERY WELL PLANNED COURSE. HAD A DELIGHGHTFUL TIME DOING IT.
It was a very helpful course and i have learned so much form this course. i like to thank coursera and National Taiwan University for providing me this opportunity of learning.
It taught me the basic techniques to be faster on creating a 3D model. It is very useful for any beginner.
