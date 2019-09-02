In order to effectively reach the goal of learning, students will get familiar with the model-building process. The second module of the course will be on how to use Autodesk Revit to build BIM models. We will use an example case and guide students to build a 6-story BIM model from the CAD drawings step by step.
BIM Application for EngineersNational Taiwan University
About this Course
Offered by
National Taiwan University
We firmly believe that open access to learning is a powerful socioeconomic equalizer. NTU is especially delighted to join other world-class universities on Coursera and to offer quality university courses to the Chinese-speaking population. We hope to transform the rich rewards of learning from a limited commodity to an experience available to all.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Initiation
Modeling of a Building
Model Integration and Clash Detection
Quantity Takeoff
Reviews
- 5 stars75.66%
- 4 stars19.51%
- 3 stars2.94%
- 2 stars0.53%
- 1 star1.33%
TOP REVIEWS FROM BIM APPLICATION FOR ENGINEERS
Overall, the material is covered in an appropriate way, but I hated how most of the grades are based on peer graded assignments
Step-by-step explanation of process to create 4D Simulation of a sample building project.
the only thing which i found problematic was not availability of right files to start work on
The course topics are really helpful in my profession. Many thanks for the learning!
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.