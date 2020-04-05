SP
Aug 23, 2020
A very helpful course for BIM development. gave a thorough overview of BIM and further application in industry. little problem with language but subtitle didn't let you feel that.
Aug 25, 2020
Excellent Course, that gives a good overview of 4D simulation in construction and a basic introduction to Autodesk Naviskwork and extra tips for revit
By Agustín A•
Apr 5, 2020
I give it 4 stars, but honestly, it feels like 3,5. The course is not bad at all, but it lacks a lot of explanation the further you get into it, and some notes on what you will have to do or change that its not seen on the videos. This leads to a lot of work and problem solving when trying to complete assignments, because after following the instructions on the previous classes, you always find that you are missing stuff or made things wrong, either because the teacher did not say anything about them, or did them wrong himself (I.e. theres an assignment that checks if the volume of concrete of the stairs at floor 2 (2F) is exactly 1.44 cubic meters. The problem is that, to get that volume, you have to make the stair's landings not to overlap. In the classes, you are (correctly) taught to overlap the first one 20 centimeters under the second landing (its a step above). But when the teacher made the assignment, he used his own results, which apparently were done in a rush and thus ended in wrong requisites. This behavior gets repeteaded through the whole course and it took me more time to get the troubleshooting done, all by myself, than to complete the course and the assignments themselves)
By Jayant N•
Jun 22, 2020
instructor way of teaching course content all upto the mark. overall course well framed.it was nice learning experience.
By Pham N L V•
Aug 20, 2019
I think this course, its content has not been detailed and have many mistake in the syllabus. Because the modelling work is not separated between Structural Plan and View Plans. Therefore, using the structural elements will not show in View Plans when you draw on same Architectural Plans.
By Hubert B•
Mar 16, 2019
I would have love for the course to be a lot more advanced. It was a great introduction nonetheless. From what i have learnt here i can always build upon it
By Ellen S•
Dec 2, 2019
As a busy working mom, I thought it was almost impossible for me to upgrade my skills in the engineering and architectural technology world. But this course made it possible as I was not tied to a strict schedule like when you are doing things at school. With proper time management, I finished the course! I've learned so much and it encouraged me to learn more. Thank you Coursera!
By Latif U•
May 4, 2020
It was best to study this course along with the first part of this course BIM Fundamentals for Engineers. Thanks
By Julio E T M•
Sep 13, 2019
Thanks to the team for this excellent course. I learned a lot from you thank you very much!
By Hossam E A H H•
Nov 8, 2018
Thanks For This Great Course , Looking Forward For More Like it
By Md I A•
Jun 5, 2019
Excellent Course for BIM Workflow knowledge gaining
By Ainhoa F•
Nov 20, 2018
Great course
By Abdul J•
Jul 24, 2019
It is an excellent course to gain knowledge.
By MAHABUB S•
Aug 16, 2019
Very good course for intermediate learning
By Tarek A•
Jun 9, 2020
Overall, the material is covered in an appropriate way, but I hated how most of the grades are based on peer graded assignments
By Tan S Y•
Jun 26, 2020
Insightful and useful. I learnt more about how to use Revit and Naviswork Manage in BIM setting. The course might be a little challenging to those who are foreign to Chinese language as the files downloaded uses some Chinese in the description. Assignments can be improved and be more flexible.
By SUNIL K P•
Aug 24, 2020
By ADRIAN T R•
Sep 21, 2020
Very well design course. I learnt so much about Revit and new features. I look at Navisworks for the first time and the presentation given by this course was awesome.
By Luis F R M•
Jun 2, 2020
It was an amazingly good course, I usually work with BIM and was really expecting a lot less but in fact I have learned quite a lot more than expected. It is really a top class course, with all the tools you need to practice and learn on your own without making the practico or the assignments excessively or unnecessarily complicated. All in all, a very good course. Would recommend it to anyone to learn a lot more in Revit, Navisworks and their applications in BIM.
By Katherine D•
Aug 14, 2020
I just want to thank and congratulate for this excellent online BIM course. The procedures were easy to follow and understand, so I was able to complete all the assignments in an entertaining way, but learning why and how I had to do that or that.
By Dennis C L N•
Dec 14, 2020
Fue un excelente experiencia. en este curso logre comprender y sacar mejor provecha a los programas Revit, Navisworks y excel. Fue de gran ayuda para mejorar mi trabajo.
By Luana O•
Aug 22, 2021
I recommed this course by it you will be able to learn / use in a synthetic way two of main BIM Softwares for Civil Construction (Revit and Navisworks).
By Georgy A•
Aug 26, 2020
By Ernesto S•
May 11, 2020
Very interactive and easy to understand to achieve a knowledge of design and management of construction projects with Revit and Naviswork.
By Soumik M•
Jul 20, 2021
Course is very informative. I knew nothing about BIM previously but after attending this course I am now very much confident.
By Juan D V G•
Jun 9, 2020
This course is really good and helpful. I knew nothing at first but now I can say I am able to manage most of the BIM tools
By Andrés A Á B•
May 1, 2021
Me encanto este curso, lo percibo el revit desde la perspectiva de flujo de trabajo de la metodología BIM, gracias totales