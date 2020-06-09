WW
Jun 21, 2020
Everything explained in this course was perfectly understandable. Moreover, course has designed in a manner that everyone can get most of it and learn easily. Thank you for the course.
SA
Aug 26, 2020
It was a very helpful course and i have learned so much form this course. i like to thank coursera and National Taiwan University for providing me this opportunity of learning.
By Tan S Y•
Jun 9, 2020
It's a great course that will teach you how to use Sketchup to build buildings and the concepts behind the process. Though the instructors don't really teach how to read the floor plan and details (which makes it overwhelming), I was able to learn a thing or two from interpretation when doing the assignments (while following step-by-step videos). The only thing that I think can be improved is peer assessment. Having different versions from others makes it difficult to grade or be graded as an older version software can't open a newer version's work.
By Aneesh K•
Aug 2, 2020
I had recently taken up courses on 3D CAD by Prof. Jessy Kang of National Taiwan University on Coursera. The courses were well organized with practical examples and quizzes to challenge students understanding all along. It was divided into two components, where the first one explained the fundamentals, and the second one was about applications in real-world projects.
The most important thing about learning a skill is to be able to use it in practice. I was able to use the different advanced functions to create a 3D model for an upcoming industrial building as part of my company's project. By making 3D models, we can enrich proposals for space planning. If the owner has a specific idea, we can change the model immediately and discuss it. This reduces the time of discussion as 3D models are more comfortable to comprehend for the owner. In this way, we can make sure that the building, in reality, turns out the same as whats in the owner's mind.
By Yasin M H•
Oct 8, 2021
this course was so special to me and it helped allot after long time and hard working i finally finished it
thanks to coursera for helping to complete this course and achieve allot of skills during the learning journey
By wali u•
Jun 22, 2020
By Sunil A•
Aug 27, 2020
By Tufail A•
Jan 31, 2021
It was a great opportunity to learn Application of 3D CAD. All the video lectures are very clear, simplified and easy to understand. Thank you Coursera.
By Stanley N•
Apr 1, 2019
Well structured practical application CAD course using SketchUp. It was fun! I recommend it to everyone searching for Fundamental CAD course.
By Jannatul A F•
Jun 7, 2021
It taught me the basic techniques to be faster on creating a 3D model. It is very useful for any beginner.
By Lauren T•
Dec 17, 2020
Very nice course. The pace is really appropriate. Hea kursus. Bra kurs. Xороший курс.
By Jack M•
Feb 15, 2021
I really enjoyed this course , it was so easy to understand and full of information.
By Самчук В П•
Apr 25, 2020
For me, this course was very interesting. Thanks to the author of the course.
By Yash K•
Oct 5, 2019
it is very use full course and it is directly related to prectical life
By Saúl P•
Jan 24, 2020
Excelent materials and great teaching skills. Remarkable CAD course!
By Shakeel A D•
Dec 20, 2020
This course is well directed for basic learning of civil engineers.
By MUHAMMED S M K•
Aug 28, 2020
Really good one. The best course to study sketchup software.
By Nabil H•
Oct 23, 2020
VERY WELL PLANNED COURSE. HAD A DELIGHGHTFUL TIME DOING IT.
By Sarunas K•
Jun 28, 2020
Thank you, very useful course, clear explanation.
By PUNIT S S•
May 22, 2020
Best course to Study and practice sketch up
By Namrata N•
Sep 16, 2020
best course ! thank you for this course.
By Engr. H U•
Aug 27, 2020
Great work by professor. thanks Sir
By Luis R•
Apr 3, 2019
EXCELENTE CURSO PARA PRINCIPIANTES
By Shoukat J•
Sep 5, 2019
Was a great journey and got a lot
By Mahmoud M•
Jul 18, 2020
It was awesome...
By BIKASH U•
Apr 21, 2020
great expreriece
By Sameh M E A•
Dec 7, 2019
Excelleny