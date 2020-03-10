KL
Oct 6, 2020
Basic is a must. Using Sketchup was overwhelming for me until I enrolled in this course. I am now more capable of exploring and enjoying my creativity with Sketchup. Thank you for a fruitful course.
S
Dec 21, 2021
I throughly enjoyed this course. It was easy to follow and I gained many skills and the deadlines for the assignments were very flexible so i was able to not behind. Definitely recommend!
By Howie W•
Mar 10, 2020
This would have been a great course. Prof. Kang is a good instructor and the videos are well made. However, there are too many issues with the course.
The Sketchup version used in the videos is outdated. This is manageable if you look up the help document.
There are many errors in the graded quizzes. Some questions are poorly written, as English is not the instructors' first language, to the extent that you need to guess their meanings.
The course is not being managed by anyone. The last time the moderators replied to any thread in the forum was 3 years ago.
Grading relies completely on peer reviews. There are currently only a handful of students pursuing this course. You probably have to wait months for your assignment to receive enough reviews to pass.
Some students might give you unfair random marks and leave no comment. Some might give you a fail just because they have no idea of how to open your file with their version of the software. Coursera support is not helpful in solving this. They would just advise you to re-submit, wait and try your luck again.
I also found a few students plagiarising others' works and there is no course moderator to deal with this.
Coursera says they are trusting that everyone is following the Code of Conduct. Apparently, not everyone is trustworthy.
Anyway, this course if free to enroll and its content quite simple. Try it if you have some time to kill.
By Hovi•
Nov 5, 2019
The instructor has a terrible pronunciation. There are a lot of measurements missing for assignments. The questions in the quizzes are confusing.
By Stanley N•
Feb 18, 2019
Short videos. Practical examples and homework exercises. I recommend this course to every aspiring CAD user. It was worth my time. Thanks to the Instructor and Course Administrators.
By Raze o V /•
Oct 11, 2019
This is simply the best way to SketchUp. The modules are perfectly planned and the videos are so much simple to understand. Big fan of the professor and National Taiwan University.
By Venkata s k Y•
Aug 20, 2019
It was so simple to learn this course. It was all possible with Coursera and NTU. Thank you so much.
By Chhay V Y•
Jun 10, 2020
An amazing course for beginners like me! I'm so happy getting to learn 3D drawing. This course has helped me fulfill my dream. A well structure course. Clear instruction given by instructor. Prof. Jessy Kang seems so friendly in video and this makes learners feel less pressured learning a new skill. I'm thankful to be able to join this course.
By Ernesto A•
Jun 27, 2018
Great course. Well organized with good didactic material. Very useful and focused on a practical sense. I am enrolled in the second part (CAD application) and I will follow with interest all the courses related to this topic. Thank you very much.
By Abraham M•
Apr 20, 2020
Great introduction to 3D modelling. The basic and important tools are reviewed in enough depth and the tests and assignments are well develop to put everything to use.
By Deleted A•
Oct 15, 2019
The content of the course is useful and our teacher Jessy Kang's narrative technique is very good.
Thank you.
By Anteneh G T•
Feb 8, 2020
Simply great course. Thank you professors and their team, the university and Coursera!
By Suraj S•
Aug 10, 2019
It was very nice experience,they taught to many things of 3d fundamental.
By Rubén D G•
Sep 1, 2018
Great tips ang good knowledge aquired
By Wisal K•
Sep 30, 2019
this helps a lot in creative way
By Aamir M•
Jul 31, 2018
THANKS FOR EVERY THING
By SUNIL K B•
Jan 15, 2019
It's awsome.......
By numan a•
Nov 10, 2019
Excellent
By Sameh M E A•
Sep 21, 2019
excellent
By Vaneik E•
Aug 12, 2020
The instructor presents the work slowly and very step by step. I very much appreciated the pace at which each lesson is taught.
That said, though not entirely irrelevant to CADding, the quiz covers aspects not taught in the instruction. To add to this, the grammar and the way the questions are asked are confusing. This course will greatly benefit from professional translation services for the quizzes. On several of the questions I took guesses as to what was being asked of me, most of the time I got those answers wrong. I earned a 63% on course that was pretty rudimentary in what was taught. I don't trust that I'm entirely accountable for such a low score.
Because of this I am unenrolling from this course. I have already begun a course elsewhere that seems to be much more intuitive and more than likely a better place for my learning. Should this course redesign it's use of language in it's quizzes, I will be very interested in starting the course again. Like I said, I appreciate the instructor, but the quizzes need some quality control.
Thank you for what I have been able to take away with me. I'm sorry I have to go.
Vaneik Echeverria
By Alessandro•
Aug 17, 2020
Course is good, but grading system is bad. I completed my assignments week in advance and I couldn't get a review on time. The worst part that if I look at the overall progress it states I completed everything, but in fact I lack peer review.
By Mark C•
Apr 23, 2019
Good introductory course for someone with no experience or prior knowledge. There are 1 or 2 errors in assignment specifications though so check assignment forums if you are stuck.
By idesign y•
Jul 22, 2020
It's an Excellent Course and Flexible and new idea thanks to all and specialist thanks to Prof.dr. Jessy Kang and pls any future course for another engineering program pls mention me or any help to make a program like that in AutoCAD 2D/3D and 3dsMax/V-ray it's my pleasure to be one of your team/staff prof. and take the experience of how can I make courses like that in the future
By Kyle S•
Jul 27, 2020
This course was really great. I intended to use it as a refresher for previous knowledge and ended up learning way more than I thought. It was challenging but also fun and the instructor has excellent English. My only criticism is that the course covers a lot of drawing techniques, but not any techniques in organizing a model, which is important I think.
By Aneesh K•
Jul 13, 2020
I had recently taken up this course on 3D fundamentals by Prof. Jessy Kang of National Taiwan University.
The course was very well organized with practical examples and quizzes to challenge the students understanding. I plan to take the course on 3D Applications after this to be able to build 3 D models of buildings efficiently and professionally.
By K R V•
Jul 17, 2020
I found this course very useful for my journey into BIM using Sketchup. Nice and simply brief practical based videos and materials which helped to understand past and quick. Thank you very much to the instructor and big salute to the team for this best beginner course. (Especially kudos to the Quiz & Peer Review where I found my skills myself)
By Tan S Y•
Jun 25, 2020
The course is interesting and useful if you want guidance on how to use Sketchup. The only downside to this course is the small mistakes in quizzes' questions which include phrasing and lack of information, making it more tedious. However, it is not a problem as you can reattempt the quizzes until you are satisfied. Overall, recommended.