SketchUp: how to start modelling simple 3D objects
Start modelling simple 3D objects
Use the modelling tools on SketchUp
Navigate the SketchUp for Web platform
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will learn how to use Sketch Up for web to model simple 3D objects 3D modeling is largely used in the design fields, to represent interiors, products, games. In 3D computer graphics, 3D modeling is meant as the process of developing a mathematical representation of any surface of an object in three dimensions via modeling software. The product of this process is called a 3D model. This model can also be displayed as a two-dimensional image through a process called 3D rendering or used in computer simulations. Nowadays thanks to the use of 3D printers modelers are able to physically create the 3D model. SketchUp for Web is a free version of SketchUp that runs in a web browser. It shows a simple interface where anyone can simply draw and create 3D models. This makes 3D modeling accessible and easy to use to anyone interested in exploring this field. This guided project is for students, graphic designers, illustrators, or artists who want to explore SketchUp for Web as a free tool to try 3D modeling. Anyone interested in exploring 3D modeling.
Familiarity with basic graphic terms i.e. textures, perspective, projections, scale....
Sketchup
Graphic Design
product design
Modeling
3d modeling
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up a free account on SketchUp for Web
Explore the drawing tools
Explore the modelling tools
Finalise and arrange your objects in the space
Set the views and export
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
