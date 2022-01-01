Michigan State University
Game development encompasses all the steps needed to conceptualize and craft a video game, including its music, graphics, and mechanics. Although some games are developed by a solo individual, most projects require the talents of multiple people. In fact, when it comes to the most complex projects, multiple studios and thousands of people may collaborate to produce a single game.
Game developers tend to be very creative individuals who are passionate about gaming and storytelling. Not all video games succeed. So, game developers should be willing to accept criticism and ambitious enough to keep trying until they find a winning concept. Game developers also need to be analytical as well as curious enough to stay on top of the latest tech developments.
You can find a variety of jobs in the game development field, including game designer, music composer, programmer, animator, and game tester. Game designers conceptualize games. They may have a role in everything from writing the storyline to designing the stages and mechanics. Whether a game's score features simplistic eight-bit tunes or dramatic orchestral music, composers or audio engineers are needed on game development teams. Jobs are also available for programmers. These individuals tackle the technical aspects of game development, creating complex code that allows players to interact with the elements on the screen. Animators and artists have the task of creating a game's visuals, ranging from character designs to background scenery. Game testers spend plenty of time playing games. However, rather than playing for sheer enjoyment, they spend their time searching for glitches and testing the difficulty and functionality of each stage.
Online courses can introduce you to core principles of game design, including how to tell stories through gameplay and how to generate and build on unique game ideas. You can also find courses on Coursera that focus on building specific skills, such as programming, designing characters, and creating pixel art. Other courses focus on the business side of the field, helping you learn how to pitch your creations to audiences or even start your own company.