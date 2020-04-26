Build a Simple App in Android Studio with Java
Android Development
Android Studio
In this beginner project we will give you an introduction to using Android Studio and will facilitate you gaining the confidence and knowledge to begin your journey in the world of Android Development. By the end of this course you will have built an app in Android Studio using Java and will have uploaded your APK to Appetize. You will learn how to test your app on the Appetize platform. In this app you will build buttons, a TextView, an EditText, and dialog boxes. We will also cover using AVD Manager to create virtual devices that could be used to test applications in Android Studio. Projects in Series 1: 1. Build a Simple App in Android Studio with Java 2. Build a Persistent Storage App in Android Studio 3. Build a Linear Layout App in Android Studio 4. Build a Relative Layout App in Android Studio 5. Build a Table Layout App in Android Studio Projects in Series 2: 1. Build an App in Android Studio using Resources 2. Build an App in Android Studio using Static Files 3. Build an App in Android Studio using Read - Write 4. Build an App in Android Studio using onTouch 5. Build an App in Android Studio using Activities
Android Studio
Java
Android
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Task 1: Introduction and Android Studio Project Creation
· Introduction to the course.
· Creation of a new project in Android Studio.
Task 2: SDK Manager and AVD Manager
· Download software development kits using SDK Manager
· Create virtual device with AVD Manager
Task 3: Create a user interface
· Create a user interface with text and three buttons using xml and drag & drop.
Task 4: Activate Widgets using Java
· Create the Java elements necessary for our widgets.
· Connect those elements to the relevant widgets in our user interface.
Task 5: Give Widgets Functionality using Java
· Fill in our methods with the actions we want to take place within our app based on what the user does.
Task 6: Build APK file and Test App using Appetize.io
· Build an APK file for our app.
· Upload the APK file to Appetize.io.
· Test App on Appetize.io
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by PGJul 24, 2020
The project uses a hands-on approach to starting learning about Android application development using Android Studio and Java. Great! course for beginners.
by VPJun 6, 2020
Well with a good trainer,, but still required a detailed explanation on some segments.
by SDApr 26, 2020
Great one.....helped me alot in knowing a basic and building a basic android app using android development. Also the host is too good and helful
by SBJun 5, 2020
Best Project-based course to make a simple app in android for the first time.
