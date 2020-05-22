SD
Apr 26, 2020
Great one.....helped me alot in knowing a basic and building a basic android app using android development. Also the host is too good and helful
MK
Jun 4, 2020
Good Course.......but it can be made little bit long in order to understand the tricky part of the app made in this course...\n\nThank You
By K N S N•
May 22, 2020
I really enjoyed this interactive hands on session on android development but I thought of bringing this to your notice that you haven't displayed the code to be filled in the initial onclick constructors due to which the start again and exit buttons aren't working in the finished app.Kindly look into this issue and resolve. Nonetheless it was a great session :)
By RAKESHNAIK R•
May 9, 2020
This topic is good learning and teaching also be good..
By T V N•
May 15, 2020
good course, we can learn new things from it
By EFTYKHAR R•
Apr 15, 2020
Helpful for build a simple android app
By Kartik G•
Jun 16, 2020
Good start for Android Development.
By Aakash D•
May 18, 2020
Good basic Quick learner course...
By Divisha j•
Jun 1, 2020
It was nice and so much helpful
By vs s•
May 8, 2020
nice explanation ..easy way
By Kishan P•
Jun 14, 2020
I was able to learn new things in this project; but still I think the instructor need to provide somewhat more information about the codes ( content ) in the videos.
But, then too the instructor has explained the process of creating an app in a very simple manner, exactly perfect for some new born in the field .
By Aseil H•
Jun 5, 2020
as a beginner in android , I am always searching for projects to learn more and this guided project was very useful to me , and it introduce somethings that I didn't expose to it before like Dialoge.
I hope there will be more from such guided projects.
thanks
By Agrawal H•
May 13, 2020
Great course to start with Android Studio. I liked the step by step approach followed by instructor And because of that, I am able to do it. Thanks to Coursera and Rhyme to provide such nice guided project.
By Sancia D•
Apr 27, 2020
By Riya K P•
May 14, 2020
Thank you for this cource.
By Muhammad F B F•
May 11, 2020
amazing coures for noobs
By Amit G•
Apr 21, 2020
Excellent experience
By Harsh N•
May 5, 2020
Awesome tutorial
By Krishana k•
May 4, 2020
it was very good
By Naman G•
May 17, 2020
This course has all the elements which a beginner to the Android needs. It would help you build hope that android is just right for you or not. (if you ask me, i'm just for it :) ). The knowledge of java programming language prior to the course would be beneficial for you to work it out through the course with an interactive application.
By Pavan V S P•
Sep 2, 2020
GOOD course for any beginner to Start and Develop Android Apps and the Amazing thing is that usually if u learn from any where else u need to doenload softwares but here u have a cloud Desktop in which u ll have the preInstalled Softwares ready to give a go and Learn Much More
By Anmol B•
May 19, 2020
good course for beginners who want to get knowledge on how to use android studio.
By Chris H•
Jun 19, 2020
Waste of time. Wouldn't recommend. You don't really learn much, and the tool is frustrating.
By Vishwadutt M S•
Jun 14, 2020
Excellent course for beginners!! It would have been much better if more concepts and functionalities could have been taught. There is much scope to add many functionalities to the existing app that was built during this course. Nevertheless, I would rate it 5 stars, since whatever was taught was just perfect. Looking forward to more complexity in the form of additional functionalities - if at all this can be added to the existing course, it WOULD BE THE BEST among all. Thanks a lot Ken! :)
By Rugved B•
Jun 4, 2020
This is a very good course for someone looking to go into Android Development with no prior knowledge. Only a little foundation of Java is required. This project won't be enough for android development but it is a good place to start and to learn from the very basics.
By Jaime R M S•
Jul 21, 2020
Da la información necesaria para realmente iniciarse en el desarrollo de aplicaciones en Android. No es profunda la información, pero sí es muy práctica para poder continuar con autoestudio o con otros cursos
By Manish K•
Jun 5, 2020
