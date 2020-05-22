Chevron Left
4.4
stars
788 ratings
133 reviews

About the Course

In this beginner project we will give you an introduction to using Android Studio and will facilitate you gaining the confidence and knowledge to begin your journey in the world of Android Development. By the end of this course you will have built an app in Android Studio using Java and will have uploaded your APK to Appetize. You will learn how to test your app on the Appetize platform. In this app you will build buttons, a TextView, an EditText, and dialog boxes. We will also cover using AVD Manager to create virtual devices that could be used to test applications in Android Studio. Projects in Series 1: 1. Build a Simple App in Android Studio with Java 2. Build a Persistent Storage App in Android Studio 3. Build a Linear Layout App in Android Studio 4. Build a Relative Layout App in Android Studio 5. Build a Table Layout App in Android Studio Projects in Series 2: 1. Build an App in Android Studio using Resources 2. Build an App in Android Studio using Static Files 3. Build an App in Android Studio using Read - Write 4. Build an App in Android Studio using onTouch 5. Build an App in Android Studio using Activities...

SD

Apr 26, 2020

Great one.....helped me alot in knowing a basic and building a basic android app using android development. Also the host is too good and helful

MK

Jun 4, 2020

Good Course.......but it can be made little bit long in order to understand the tricky part of the app made in this course...\n\nThank You

By K N S N

May 22, 2020

I really enjoyed this interactive hands on session on android development but I thought of bringing this to your notice that you haven't displayed the code to be filled in the initial onclick constructors due to which the start again and exit buttons aren't working in the finished app.Kindly look into this issue and resolve. Nonetheless it was a great session :)

By RAKESHNAIK R

May 9, 2020

This topic is good learning and teaching also be good..

By T V N

May 15, 2020

good course, we can learn new things from it

By EFTYKHAR R

Apr 15, 2020

Helpful for build a simple android app

By Kartik G

Jun 16, 2020

Good start for Android Development.

By Aakash D

May 18, 2020

Good basic Quick learner course...

By Divisha j

Jun 1, 2020

It was nice and so much helpful

By vs s

May 8, 2020

nice explanation ..easy way

By Kishan P

Jun 14, 2020

I was able to learn new things in this project; but still I think the instructor need to provide somewhat more information about the codes ( content ) in the videos.

But, then too the instructor has explained the process of creating an app in a very simple manner, exactly perfect for some new born in the field .

By Aseil H

Jun 5, 2020

as a beginner in android , I am always searching for projects to learn more and this guided project was very useful to me , and it introduce somethings that I didn't expose to it before like Dialoge.

I hope there will be more from such guided projects.

thanks

By Agrawal H

May 13, 2020

Great course to start with Android Studio. I liked the step by step approach followed by instructor And because of that, I am able to do it. Thanks to Coursera and Rhyme to provide such nice guided project.

By Sancia D

Apr 27, 2020

Great one.....helped me alot in knowing a basic and building a basic android app using android development. Also the host is too good and helful

By Riya K P

May 14, 2020

Thank you for this cource.

By Muhammad F B F

May 11, 2020

amazing coures for noobs

By Amit G

Apr 21, 2020

Excellent experience

By Harsh N

May 5, 2020

Awesome tutorial

By Krishana k

May 4, 2020

it was very good

By Naman G

May 17, 2020

This course has all the elements which a beginner to the Android needs. It would help you build hope that android is just right for you or not. (if you ask me, i'm just for it :) ). The knowledge of java programming language prior to the course would be beneficial for you to work it out through the course with an interactive application.

By Pavan V S P

Sep 2, 2020

GOOD course for any beginner to Start and Develop Android Apps and the Amazing thing is that usually if u learn from any where else u need to doenload softwares but here u have a cloud Desktop in which u ll have the preInstalled Softwares ready to give a go and Learn Much More

By Anmol B

May 19, 2020

good course for beginners who want to get knowledge on how to use android studio.

By Chris H

Jun 19, 2020

Waste of time. Wouldn't recommend. You don't really learn much, and the tool is frustrating.

By Vishwadutt M S

Jun 14, 2020

Excellent course for beginners!! It would have been much better if more concepts and functionalities could have been taught. There is much scope to add many functionalities to the existing app that was built during this course. Nevertheless, I would rate it 5 stars, since whatever was taught was just perfect. Looking forward to more complexity in the form of additional functionalities - if at all this can be added to the existing course, it WOULD BE THE BEST among all. Thanks a lot Ken! :)

By Rugved B

Jun 4, 2020

This is a very good course for someone looking to go into Android Development with no prior knowledge. Only a little foundation of Java is required. This project won't be enough for android development but it is a good place to start and to learn from the very basics.

By Jaime R M S

Jul 21, 2020

Da la información necesaria para realmente iniciarse en el desarrollo de aplicaciones en Android. No es profunda la información, pero sí es muy práctica para poder continuar con autoestudio o con otros cursos

By Manish K

Jun 5, 2020

Good Course.......but it can be made little bit long in order to understand the tricky part of the app made in this course...

Thank You

