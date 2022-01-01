Coursera Project Network
Flask is a software API that is a micro-framework of Python web application frameworks. Flask is a relatively easy-to-use framework that gives users tools and technologies to build web pages, web-based calendar applications, a blog, a wiki, web apps, and more. Note: It is important for any software coder to learn the basics of Python before using Flask.
Because Flask is a 'light' framework, working without dependence on external libraries, it speeds along the work of developers in creating websites and web apps. It does this by offering code for computer processes like file activity or database interaction. Because of these features, it's popular among beginning developers for its speed and efficiency in setting up web pages or apps.
For anyone coding in today's software environment, learning Flask is almost an unwritten requirement. It assists greatly in modern website and app development. The benefits to a new user are many. It's scalable and compliant with cloud computing. It's minimal and simple to use (assuming you know Python). Plus it's built with modularity, which means that you can create a number of Flask applications and servers, resulting in better all-around performance.
Some web experts say Flask is a great starting ground for newbie developers, but you may outgrow it as you go on to build more complex web applications.
Since Python programming is common in business today, large enterprises are seeking software developers who understand Python and Flask.
Knowing how to use Flask for data analytics is likely a must-have for you to move into serious programming roles. By knowing Flask and Python, you show current and future employers your value to the organization. With a little push, you may be able to move up the ranks in your company as a result.
When you have Python and Flask in your arsenal, you can go on to work in roles like data analyst, data scientist, or data engineer. You may even move to jobs like operations analysts or IT systems analyst.
You will learn the basics of programming and more through online courses like data structure and algorithms, Python programming, applied data science with Python, and other valuable courses. Once you integrate this teaching into your online learning, you will be equipped to move forward in your personal development goals or seeking new programming work. An aspiring programmer and data geek might choose online courses on Coursera to learn about Flask.