IBM
Skills you'll gain: Apache, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Cloud Engineering, Computational Logic, Computational Thinking, Computer Architecture, Computer Networking, Computer Programming, Computer Programming Tools, Data Architecture, Data Management, Data Warehousing, Database Administration, Database Application, Database Design, Database Theory, Databases, DevOps, Distributed Computing Architecture, Extract, Transform, Load, Hardware Design, IBM Cloud, Kubernetes, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Microarchitecture, Network Architecture, Network Security, NoSQL, PostgreSQL, Probability & Statistics, Programming Principles, Project Management, Python Programming, Regression, SQL, Security Engineering, Security Strategy, Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Statistical Programming, Strategy and Operations, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(34k reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
IBM
Skills you'll gain: Computer Architecture, Python Programming, Big Data, Distributed Computing Architecture, Cloud Computing, Apache, Data Management, Database Administration, Kubernetes, Computer Programming, Databases, Database Application, IBM Cloud, Statistical Programming
4.3
(86 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of California San Diego
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Apache, Big Data, Business Analysis, Cloud Computing, Computer Architecture, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Architecture, Data Management, Data Model, Data Warehousing, Database Administration, Databases, Distributed Computing Architecture, Exploratory Data Analysis, Graph Theory, Graphs, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematics, Modeling, NoSQL, PostgreSQL, Probability & Statistics, Python Programming, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.5
(13.2k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Google Cloud
Skills you'll gain: Apache, Applied Machine Learning, Big Data, Bigquery, Cloud Computing, Cloud Storage, Computer Architecture, Computer Programming, Data Lake, Data Management, Databases, Dataflow, Deep Learning, Distributed Computing Architecture, Feature Engineering, Full-Stack Web Development, Google Cloud Platform, Hardware Design, Machine Learning, Python Programming, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Development
4.6
(16.7k reviews)
Intermediate · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Yonsei University
Skills you'll gain: Adaptability, Android Development, Big Data, Business Psychology, Cloud Computing, Communication, Computational Logic, Computer Architecture, Computer Graphics, Computer Networking, Computer Vision, Data Management, Entrepreneurship, Human Computer Interaction, Interactive Design, Internet, Internet Of Things, Machine Learning, Market Analysis, Marketing, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Mobile Development, Network Architecture, Network Model, Network Security, Probability & Statistics, Security Engineering, Social Media, Theoretical Computer Science, User Experience, Virtual Reality, iOS Development
4.6
(1.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Apache Hadoop is a software library operated by the Apache Software Foundation, an open-source software publisher. Hadoop is a framework used for distributed processing of big data, especially across a clustered network of computers. It uses simple programming models and can be used with a single server as well as with installations that involve hundreds or even thousands of machines with their own computation and storage capabilities. The Hadoop software is used to deliver services across a network of computers, any one of which could crash. This is important in data management, machine learning, data warehousing, and other machine-intensive programming applications.
Careers that use Hadoop include computer engineering, computer programming, computer science, and data analysis. Hadoop is typically used in programming and data analysis positions that work with big data. Hence, more and more careers call for an understanding of it. Data management, machine learning, and cloud storage systems run on Hadoop. As more work involves big data, the ability to use Hadoop to collect and analyze it becomes more important. Learning Hadoop will prepare you to use data or to communicate with colleagues who are managing it. Structuring data warehouses and designing management dashboards can improve operations in many types of organizations. Hadoop is specialized, but its use is becoming more widespread.
Online courses can help you learn Hadoop by introducing you to the basics of it, having you work through exercises and create programs that use it, and seeing how it connects to other parts of the data warehouse. Some courses require no programming experience. Others assume that you understand programming but need specific experience with Hadoop. Some courses are practical, offering hands-on experience and leading to the creations of programs that can be used right away. Others are theoretical and explain the nature of Hadoop and the underlying principles of big data. The courses build on each other, with some leading to Specializations and online degrees.