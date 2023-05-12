Whizlabs
Data Engineering in AWS
Whizlabs

Data Engineering in AWS

This course is part of Exam Prep MLS-C01: AWS Certified Specialty Machine Learning Specialization

Taught in English

Whizlabs Instructor

Instructor: Whizlabs Instructor

2,140 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
3.3

(11 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Analyze various data gathering techniques

  • Analyze techniques to handle missing data

  • Implement feature extraction and feature selection with Principal Component Analysis and Variance Thresholds

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

7 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
3.3

(11 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Exam Prep MLS-C01: AWS Certified Specialty Machine Learning Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 2 modules in this course

Welcome to Week 1 of Data Engineering in AWS Course. This week will begin with understanding SageMaker Jupyter Notebooks setup. We’ll also get an overview of handling and dropping Missing Data.This week will end by analyzing information about Gathering data.

What's included

12 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Welcome to Week 2 of Data Engineering in AWS Course. This week , we’ll learn to perform Feature extraction and feature selection with Principal Component Analysis and Variance Thresholds. We’ll also explore feature extraction and feature selection techniques. By the end of this week, we’ll analyze AWS Migration services and tools.

What's included

11 videos4 readings5 quizzes

Instructor

Whizlabs Instructor
Whizlabs
54 Courses29,075 learners

Offered by

Whizlabs

Recommended if you're interested in Machine Learning

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Machine Learning? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions