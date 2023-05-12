Whizlabs
Exam Prep MLS-C01: AWS Certified Specialty Machine Learning Specialization
Exam Prep MLS-C01: AWS Certified Specialty Machine Learning Specialization

Launch your career in Machine Learning. Learn the fundamentals of AWS ML tools to prepare for AWS Certified Machine Learning Specialty Certification

Whizlabs Instructor

What you'll learn

  • Fundamentals of Machine Learning Algorithms

  • Demonstrate AWS Services for Machine Learning.

  • Preparation for AWS Certified Machine Learning Specialty Certification

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Data Engineering in AWS

Course 15 hours3.3 (11 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Analyze various data gathering techniques

  • Analyze techniques to handle missing data

  • Implement feature extraction and feature selection with Principal Component Analysis and Variance Thresholds

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Model
Category: Machine Learning (ML) Algorithms
Category: Machine Learning
Category: Amazon Web Services (Amazon AWS)

Exploratory Data Analysis in AWS

Course 26 hours

What you'll learn

  • Analyze and visualize data for machine learning

  • Demonstrate the implementation of Kinesis Data Streams

  • Examine AWS Glue service with creation of crawler and transform job

Skills you'll gain

Category: Modeling
Category: Data Model
Category: Machine Learning

Modeling in AWS

Course 34 hours

What you'll learn

  • Analyze Modeling Concepts and train Machine Learning Models

  • Examine performance of machine learning models

  • Implement automatic model tuning by training a model

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Model
Category: Machine Learning
Category: Data Management

ML Algorithms

Course 44 hours

What you'll learn

  • Determine algorithm concepts in ML

  • Design Regression algorithms and Classification based algorithms

  • Examine Reinforcement learning algorithms and Forecasting algorithms

Skills you'll gain

Category: Information Engineering
Category: Machine Learning
Category: Amazon Web Services (Amazon AWS)

Machine Learning Implementation and Operations in AWS

Course 56 hours

What you'll learn

  • Design machine learning solutions for performance, availability, scalability, resiliency, and fault tolerance

  • Implement appropriate machine learning services and features for a given problem

  • Develop machine learning solutions with lab demonstration

Skills you'll gain

Category: Machine Learning
Category: Data Management
Category: Amazon Web Services (Amazon AWS)

