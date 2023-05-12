Machine Learning Implementation Operations in AWS is the fifth Course in the AWS Certified Machine Learning Specialty specialization. The course has a major focus on designing and implementing machine learning solutions for performance, availability, scalability, resiliency, and fault tolerance. This course is divided into two modules and each module is further segmented by Lessons and Video Lectures. This course facilitates learners with approximately 1:00-1:30 Hours Video lectures that provide both Theory and Hands -On knowledge. Also, Graded and Ungraded Quiz are provided with every module in order to test the ability of learners.
Machine Learning Implementation and Operations in AWS
This course is part of Exam Prep MLS-C01: AWS Certified Specialty Machine Learning Specialization
Taught in English
What you'll learn
Design machine learning solutions for performance, availability, scalability, resiliency, and fault tolerance
Implement appropriate machine learning services and features for a given problem
Develop machine learning solutions with lab demonstration
Skills you'll gain
4 quizzes
There are 2 modules in this course
Welcome to Week 1 of Machine Learning Implementation Operations in AWS Course. This week, we'll get Introduction to the concept of building machine learning solutions. We'll Build machine learning solutions for performance, availability, scalability, resiliency, and fault tolerance. By the end of this week, we'll Recommend and implement the appropriate machine learning services and features for a given problem
What's included
7 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Week 2 of Machine Learning Implementation Operations in AWS Course. this week we'll Apply basic AWS security practices to machine learning solutions.We'll also Deploy and operationalize machine learning solutions with lab. By the end of last week, we'll be in position to Summarise overall learning of Machine Learning Implementation Operations in AWS Course
What's included
9 videos3 readings2 quizzes3 discussion prompts
