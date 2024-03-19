Welcome to the "Fundamentals of NuxtJS" course, a comprehensive journey into the world of NuxtJS, an incredibly powerful framework for building web applications. This course is structured into two modules. Module 1 provides a strong foundation in NuxtJS and its core concepts, and Module 2 delves into advanced features, state management, SEO, and deployment. By the end of this course, you will be well-equipped to create dynamic, performant, and SEO-friendly web applications with NuxtJS.
Fundamentals of NuxtJS
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Understand the fundamentals of NuxtJS, including how to set up the development environment, create pages, layouts, and components etc.
Master VueX state management within NuxtJS, gaining expertise in handling application state, mutations, actions, and data fetching.
Implement SEO features and static site generation with NuxtJS, ensuring your web applications are highly discoverable and efficient.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
December 2023
5 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 2 modules in this course
Welcome to Module 1, "Introduction to NuxtJS and Core Concepts." In this module, we'll embark on a journey to understand NuxtJS, a powerful framework for building Vue.js applications. Lesson 1 will introduce you to NuxtJS, set up the development environment, and explore NuxtJS pages and routing. In Lesson 2, we'll delve into layouts and components, teaching you how to work with layouts, create and utilize components, and establish effective page navigation.
What's included
10 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In Module 2, "Advanced Features and State Management," we'll take your NuxtJS skills to the next level. In Lesson 1, we'll explore VueX State Management in NuxtJS, covering introductory concepts, state management, mutations, actions, and getters. You'll also learn how to fetch data effectively with NuxtJS. In Lesson 2, we'll focus on SEO and Deployment, discussing NuxtJS's SEO features, static site generation, and deployment best practices.
What's included
8 videos3 readings3 quizzes
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Mobile and Web Development
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Mobile and Web Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.