This is the Course 1 of 3 Course Series on Cloud FinOps.
Fundamentals of Cloud FinOps is a comprehensive course is designed to navigate the complexities of cloud computing economics, focusing on optimizing costs while leveraging the full power of the cloud. It comprises four modules that sequentially build knowledge from cloud computing basics and pricing strategies to the specialized field of Cloud Financial Operations (FinOps) and practical tools for cost billing and governance. Each module is crafted to address different facets of cloud cost management, including understanding cloud service models, deploying cost-effective cloud strategies, applying FinOps principles, and utilizing cost management tools. Through this course, participants will gain a holistic view of how to efficiently manage and optimize cloud expenditures in any organization, ensuring that cloud investments align with business objectives while fostering a culture of financial accountability and cross-functional collaboration. Module 1 provides a foundational understanding of cloud computing, including its key characteristics, service and deployment models, and a comparison with traditional on-premises infrastructure. It also delves into the critical aspect of cloud pricing, explaining why understanding pricing is essential and the factors that influence the costs of cloud services. Module 2 delves into the specialized field of Cloud Financial Operations (FinOps), a practice designed to maximize the financial efficiency of cloud spending in a scalable and predictable manner. It introduces the fundamentals of FinOps, its significance in cloud management, and the foundational elements that underpin this discipline. The module further explores the operational domain and capabilities of FinOps, providing insights into its practical application within businesses to ensure cost-effective cloud service usage. Through understanding personas involved in FinOps, key principles, phases, and the maturity cycle, learners will grasp how FinOps integrates with modern business strategies to optimize cloud investments. Module 3 equips with a comprehensive understanding of cloud billing and cost management, essential for overseeing cloud expenditures and governance. It starts by explaining the hierarchy of cloud accounts and the structure of cloud billing, offering foundational knowledge on how cloud costs are organized and reported. The module progresses to explore various tools designed for managing these costs, including both cloud-native and third-party solutions, and demonstrates their application in real-world scenarios. Through this module, participants will gain insights into effective strategies for monitoring, analyzing, and optimizing cloud spending, ensuring financial accountability and governance in cloud environments. Module 4 focuses on integrating Cloud Financial Operations (FinOps) principles within engineering roles, highlighting how engineers can contribute to cost efficiency in cloud environments. It explores the synergy between engineering practices and FinOps, fostering cross-functional collaboration and promoting a culture of cost accountability across teams. The course is designed for professionals involved in managing and optimizing cloud expenditures, including cloud financial analysts, IT and cloud engineers, finance and procurement teams, business leaders, and operations managers. It offers comprehensive insights into cloud computing economics, focusing on cost optimization and financial accountability, making it ideal for anyone responsible for aligning cloud investments with business objectives and promoting cross-functional collaboration to achieve cost efficiency in cloud environments.