Board Infinity
Fundamentals of Cloud FinOps
Board Infinity

Fundamentals of Cloud FinOps

This course is part of Cloud FinOps Specialization

Taught in English

Board Infinity

Instructor: Board Infinity

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

15 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Remember and understand the foundational concepts of cloud computing and its pricing mechanisms.

  • Apply principles of Cloud FinOps to integrate cost management into cloud deployment strategies.

  • Analyze and evaluate different cost management and billing tools for effective cloud governance.

  • Create strategies for fostering collaboration among teams to optimize cloud expenditures and drive financial efficiency.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

12 assignments

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Cloud FinOps Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
There are 4 modules in this course

Module 1 provides a foundational understanding of cloud computing, including its key characteristics, service and deployment models, and a comparison with traditional on-premises infrastructure. It also delves into the critical aspect of cloud pricing, explaining why understanding pricing is essential and the factors that influence the costs of cloud services.

What's included

11 videos4 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt

Module 2 delves into the specialized field of Cloud Financial Operations (FinOps), a practice designed to maximize the financial efficiency of cloud spending in a scalable and predictable manner. It introduces the fundamentals of FinOps, its significance in cloud management, and the foundational elements that underpin this discipline. The module further explores the operational domain and capabilities of FinOps, providing insights into its practical application within businesses to ensure cost-effective cloud service usage. Through understanding personas involved in FinOps, key principles, phases, and the maturity cycle, learners will grasp how FinOps integrates with modern business strategies to optimize cloud investments.

What's included

12 videos2 readings3 assignments

Module 3 equips with a comprehensive understanding of cloud billing and cost management, essential for overseeing cloud expenditures and governance. It starts by explaining the hierarchy of cloud accounts and the structure of cloud billing, offering foundational knowledge on how cloud costs are organized and reported. The module progresses to explore various tools designed for managing these costs, including both cloud-native and third-party solutions, and demonstrates their application in real-world scenarios. Through this module, participants will gain insights into effective strategies for monitoring, analyzing, and optimizing cloud spending, ensuring financial accountability and governance in cloud environments.

What's included

6 videos2 readings3 assignments

Module 4 focuses on integrating Cloud Financial Operations (FinOps) principles within engineering roles, highlighting how engineers can contribute to cost efficiency in cloud environments. It explores the synergy between engineering practices and FinOps, fostering cross-functional collaboration and promoting a culture of cost accountability across teams.

What's included

7 videos3 readings3 assignments

Instructor

Board Infinity
Board Infinity
60 Courses70,287 learners

Offered by

Board Infinity

