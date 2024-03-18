Board Infinity
Mastering Cloud FinOps
Board Infinity

Mastering Cloud FinOps

This course is part of Cloud FinOps Specialization

Taught in English

Board Infinity

Instructor: Board Infinity

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

15 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Analyze advanced concepts and techniques for cloud cost management and optimization.

  • Develop strategies for successfully adopting FinOps practices within an organization.

  • Design and construct a FinOps Executive Dashboard to support decision-making processes.

  • Evaluate and improve FinOps implementations through critical analysis of case studies and projects.

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

1 quiz, 12 assignments

This course is part of the Cloud FinOps Specialization
There are 4 modules in this course

Module 1 delves into Architectural Practices for Cost Efficiency, focusing on the integration of advanced FinOps concepts and innovative cloud financial management strategies. Beginning with a comprehensive exploration of the 5R strategies (Retire, Retain, Rehost, Replatform, and Refactor), the module offers a deep dive into how these approaches can guide cost-efficient architectural decisions. It further examines cutting-edge practices like the adoption of serverless architectures and containers, leveraging machine learning and analytics, and utilizing generative AI to derive actionable insights from cloud spend data. This module is designed for individuals seeking to enhance their expertise in crafting cost-effective cloud solutions while maximizing operational efficiency and financial performance.

What's included

10 videos4 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt

Module 2: Advanced Cost Management Techniques dives into sophisticated methods and tools designed to enhance cloud cost management through forecasting, anomaly detection, and utilization-based optimization. The first lesson introduces learners to the principles of cost forecasting and anomaly detection, equipping them with the knowledge to predict spending trends and identify irregularities in cloud expenses. A practical demonstration on setting up these systems further solidifies understanding. The second lesson shifts focus to the optimization of resources based on actual usage, discussing strategies for right-sizing, eliminating orphaned resources, and optimizing resources with extremely low usage. This module is tailored for cloud professionals aiming to refine their approach to cloud cost management by leveraging advanced techniques for more precise control over cloud spending and resource allocation.

What's included

8 videos2 readings3 assignments

Module 3, "Building a FinOps Case in an Organization: Adopting FinOps," guides learners through the strategic process of introducing and integrating FinOps practices within an organization. The module begins by addressing the common challenges faced during the adoption of FinOps and provides a comprehensive roadmap to navigate these obstacles effectively. It emphasizes understanding the target personas within the organization who will be key to driving the FinOps initiative. The second lesson lays out a detailed plan for FinOps adoption, covering the initial planning phase, strategies for socializing FinOps principles to gain buy-in across teams, preparation steps to ready the organization for this transformation, and finally, the formal launch of FinOps practices. This module is essential for leaders and change agents looking to champion FinOps within their organizations, ensuring a smooth transition to a more financially accountable and efficient cloud spending culture.

What's included

9 videos2 readings1 quiz3 assignments

Module 4 culminates in a Capstone Project, providing learners with the opportunity to apply their acquired knowledge from the course to a practical challenge. This module is designed around the creation of a FinOps Executive Dashboard, focusing on the critical aspects of understanding objectives, considerations for design, and a high-level approach to dashboard development. It enables learners to synthesize information from various sources into a coherent and actionable interface for decision-makers. The second lesson transitions into the presentation and review of a FinOps case study, encouraging learners to present their projects, receive feedback, and critically evaluate their own and peers' work. This hands-on project is crucial for reinforcing the concepts of FinOps and demonstrating the ability to translate theoretical knowledge into practical tools and strategies that can drive financial efficiency and optimization in cloud environments.

What's included

6 videos3 readings3 assignments

Board Infinity
Board Infinity
60 Courses

