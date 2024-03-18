Cloud FinOps Strategies is a course offers a comprehensive journey through the realm of cloud financial management, targeting professionals eager to master the art of optimizing cloud costs and achieving financial transparency in cloud investments. Spanning four meticulously designed modules, the course covers advanced pricing and billing concepts, comprehensive financial management strategies, cost optimization techniques, and preparation for the Cloud FinOps Certified Practitioner Exam, enriched with practical case studies. From understanding complex billing mechanisms and applying cost-saving strategies to preparing for a pivotal certification and analyzing real-world FinOps applications, this course equips learners with the skills and knowledge to navigate the financial challenges of cloud computing effectively.
Analyze advanced cloud pricing and billing structures to uncover cost-saving opportunities.
Apply comprehensive cloud financial management and cost optimization strategies to real-world scenarios.
Evaluate and implement FinOps principles to enhance cloud cost efficiency and accountability.
Prepare for the Cloud FinOps Certified Practitioner Exam with a deep understanding of its requirements and best practices for success
There are 4 modules in this course
Module 1 delves deep into advanced pricing and billing concepts within cloud computing, aiming to equip learners with a sophisticated understanding of cost optimization strategies and billing mechanisms. It covers nuanced pricing models like On-Demand/Pay-As-You-Go and Spot/Preemptible instances, alongside practical demonstrations of pricing tools. Furthermore, the module provides a comprehensive breakdown of billing processes through detailed explanations, ensuring learners can navigate complex billing statements and optimize cloud costs effectively. This foundational knowledge is crucial for managing cloud resources economically and making informed decisions that align with financial objectives.
What's included
Module 2 advances into Comprehensive Cloud Financial Management, focusing on achieving transparent cost visibility and efficient cost allocation, alongside exploring advanced techniques for meticulous cloud cost management. It starts with an in-depth look at account hierarchies to establish a clear understanding of cost origins, followed by detailed explorations of showback and chargeback methods, which are crucial for attributing costs accurately within organizations. The module further delves into budgeting strategies, providing insights into setting up, managing, and optimizing budgets to keep cloud expenditures within planned limits. This module is essential for anyone looking to master the art of controlling cloud costs through strategic financial management and budgeting practices.
What's included
Module 3 focuses on Cost Optimization Techniques, specifically designed to empower learners with actionable strategies and insights for reducing cloud expenditures. The module begins with applied cost optimization for virtual machines, presented in two parts, where it offers practical guidance on adjusting resources and selecting pricing models to lower costs without compromising performance. It then transitions to understanding and leveraging consumption-based cost models, highlighting how to maximize efficiency in cloud consumption. Through real-world applications, learners will see how these models are implemented to achieve cost savings and operational efficiency. This module is crucial for IT professionals, cloud architects, and financial analysts aiming to refine their approach to cloud cost management by applying targeted optimization techniques.
What's included
Module 4 is tailored to prepare learners for the Cloud FinOps Certified Practitioner Exam and to deepen their understanding through practical case studies. This module offers a comprehensive overview of the certification exam, including its structure, key topics, and effective study strategies. It also includes mock exams and tips for exam success, ensuring learners are well-prepared to achieve certification. The second part of the module showcases real-world FinOps challenges and solutions, drawing lessons from successful implementations across different industries. By analyzing these case studies, learners will gain insights into applying FinOps principles effectively in various contexts, enhancing their ability to drive cost optimization and financial accountability within cloud environments.
What's included
