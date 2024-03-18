Board Infinity
Cloud FinOps Strategies
Board Infinity

Cloud FinOps Strategies

This course is part of Cloud FinOps Specialization

Taught in English

Board Infinity

Instructor: Board Infinity

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

14 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Analyze advanced cloud pricing and billing structures to uncover cost-saving opportunities.

  • Apply comprehensive cloud financial management and cost optimization strategies to real-world scenarios.

  • Evaluate and implement FinOps principles to enhance cloud cost efficiency and accountability.

  • Prepare for the Cloud FinOps Certified Practitioner Exam with a deep understanding of its requirements and best practices for success

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

12 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

14 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Cloud FinOps Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

Module 1 delves deep into advanced pricing and billing concepts within cloud computing, aiming to equip learners with a sophisticated understanding of cost optimization strategies and billing mechanisms. It covers nuanced pricing models like On-Demand/Pay-As-You-Go and Spot/Preemptible instances, alongside practical demonstrations of pricing tools. Furthermore, the module provides a comprehensive breakdown of billing processes through detailed explanations, ensuring learners can navigate complex billing statements and optimize cloud costs effectively. This foundational knowledge is crucial for managing cloud resources economically and making informed decisions that align with financial objectives.

What's included

9 videos4 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt

Module 2 advances into Comprehensive Cloud Financial Management, focusing on achieving transparent cost visibility and efficient cost allocation, alongside exploring advanced techniques for meticulous cloud cost management. It starts with an in-depth look at account hierarchies to establish a clear understanding of cost origins, followed by detailed explorations of showback and chargeback methods, which are crucial for attributing costs accurately within organizations. The module further delves into budgeting strategies, providing insights into setting up, managing, and optimizing budgets to keep cloud expenditures within planned limits. This module is essential for anyone looking to master the art of controlling cloud costs through strategic financial management and budgeting practices.

What's included

7 videos2 readings3 assignments

Module 3 focuses on Cost Optimization Techniques, specifically designed to empower learners with actionable strategies and insights for reducing cloud expenditures. The module begins with applied cost optimization for virtual machines, presented in two parts, where it offers practical guidance on adjusting resources and selecting pricing models to lower costs without compromising performance. It then transitions to understanding and leveraging consumption-based cost models, highlighting how to maximize efficiency in cloud consumption. Through real-world applications, learners will see how these models are implemented to achieve cost savings and operational efficiency. This module is crucial for IT professionals, cloud architects, and financial analysts aiming to refine their approach to cloud cost management by applying targeted optimization techniques.

What's included

6 videos2 readings3 assignments

Module 4 is tailored to prepare learners for the Cloud FinOps Certified Practitioner Exam and to deepen their understanding through practical case studies. This module offers a comprehensive overview of the certification exam, including its structure, key topics, and effective study strategies. It also includes mock exams and tips for exam success, ensuring learners are well-prepared to achieve certification. The second part of the module showcases real-world FinOps challenges and solutions, drawing lessons from successful implementations across different industries. By analyzing these case studies, learners will gain insights into applying FinOps principles effectively in various contexts, enhancing their ability to drive cost optimization and financial accountability within cloud environments.

What's included

8 videos3 readings3 assignments

Instructor

Board Infinity
Board Infinity
60 Courses70,658 learners

Offered by

Board Infinity

Recommended if you're interested in Finance

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Finance? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions