Google Cloud VMware Engine
Google Cloud VMware Engine

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Gain a solid grasp on server management challenges and the pivotal role of virtualization in addressing them.

  • Understand the core features and components of Google Cloud VMware Engine, and how it integrates with the broader Google Cloud ecosystem.

  • Discover the various use-cases of Google Cloud VMware Engine, highlighting its practical relevance.

  • Understand the intrinsic components of Google Cloud VMware Engine, including its hardware requirements.

Recently updated!

December 2023

Assessments

4 quizzes

There is 1 module in this course

This module covers three main lessons. We'll start by looking at why managing servers can be tricky and how virtualization helps. Next, we'll talk about the basics of cloud computing. Finally, we'll introduce you to Google Cloud VMware Engine and its cool features. Along the way, we'll touch on some advanced topics but keep things easy to understand. By the end, you'll have a clear picture of what Google Cloud VMware Engine is all about.

11 videos6 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

60 Courses70,287 learners

Board Infinity

