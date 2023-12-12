Unlock the potential of Google Cloud VMware Engine with this introductory course designed to provide a high-level overview of its multifaceted capabilities. Spread across three lessons, this course delves into the foundational concepts of virtualization, cloud computing, and the specifics of Google Cloud VMware Engine.
Gain a solid grasp on server management challenges and the pivotal role of virtualization in addressing them.
Understand the core features and components of Google Cloud VMware Engine, and how it integrates with the broader Google Cloud ecosystem.
Discover the various use-cases of Google Cloud VMware Engine, highlighting its practical relevance.
Understand the intrinsic components of Google Cloud VMware Engine, including its hardware requirements.
This module covers three main lessons. We'll start by looking at why managing servers can be tricky and how virtualization helps. Next, we'll talk about the basics of cloud computing. Finally, we'll introduce you to Google Cloud VMware Engine and its cool features. Along the way, we'll touch on some advanced topics but keep things easy to understand. By the end, you'll have a clear picture of what Google Cloud VMware Engine is all about.
