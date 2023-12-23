Welcome to the "Fundamentals of NestJS" course for Modern Backend Development, where you will embark on a comprehensive journey to become a proficient NestJS developer. This course is divided into two modules, each focused on essential aspects of NestJS development. In Module 1, we'll get you started with NestJS, covering the fundamentals and project setup. Module 2 delves into more advanced concepts, including services, middleware, and exception handling.
Fundamentals of NestJS
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Understand the core principles of NestJS and its role in modern backend development, including setting up the development environment.
Master controllers, routing, and request/response handling in NestJS, enabling you to build robust APIs for various applications.
Develop services and leverage dependency injection in NestJS, making your applications more modular, maintainable, and scalable.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
December 2023
5 quizzes
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 2 modules in this course
In Module 1, "Getting Started with NestJS," we embark on a journey to explore the fundamental concepts and setup of this powerful Node.js framework. In Lesson 1, we provide an introduction to NestJS, give an overview of its capabilities, guide you through setting up the development environment, and delve into the project structure. In Lesson 2, we focus on controllers and routing, understanding their roles, handling route parameters and query strings, and effectively managing requests and responses.
What's included
10 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In Module 2, "Services, Middleware, and Exception Filters," we dive deeper into NestJS, exploring essential concepts for building robust and modular applications. In Lesson 1, we'll focus on services and dependency injection, covering how to create services, utilize providers, and manage service scopes within modules. In Lesson 2, we'll delve into middleware and exception filters, understanding their roles, implementing exception filters, and effectively putting all these concepts together in your NestJS applications.
What's included
8 videos3 readings3 quizzes
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Mobile and Web Development
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Mobile and Web Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.