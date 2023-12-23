Board Infinity
Fundamentals of NestJS
Fundamentals of NestJS

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Instructor: Board Infinity

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand the core principles of NestJS and its role in modern backend development, including setting up the development environment.

  • Master controllers, routing, and request/response handling in NestJS, enabling you to build robust APIs for various applications.

  • Develop services and leverage dependency injection in NestJS, making your applications more modular, maintainable, and scalable.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

5 quizzes

There are 2 modules in this course

In Module 1, "Getting Started with NestJS," we embark on a journey to explore the fundamental concepts and setup of this powerful Node.js framework. In Lesson 1, we provide an introduction to NestJS, give an overview of its capabilities, guide you through setting up the development environment, and delve into the project structure. In Lesson 2, we focus on controllers and routing, understanding their roles, handling route parameters and query strings, and effectively managing requests and responses.

In Module 2, "Services, Middleware, and Exception Filters," we dive deeper into NestJS, exploring essential concepts for building robust and modular applications. In Lesson 1, we'll focus on services and dependency injection, covering how to create services, utilize providers, and manage service scopes within modules. In Lesson 2, we'll delve into middleware and exception filters, understanding their roles, implementing exception filters, and effectively putting all these concepts together in your NestJS applications.

Instructor

Offered by

Board Infinity

