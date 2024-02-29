"Introduction to xUnit for .NET Testing" is a comprehensive course tailored for .NET developers looking to master the xUnit testing framework. Across two modules, this course begins with the basics of xUnit, including setup, writing initial tests, and understanding the framework's core concepts. It then progresses to more advanced topics like data-driven testing, handling asynchronous code, and integrating xUnit into CI/CD pipelines. Emphasizing both theory and practical application, this course is designed to equip developers with the skills needed to implement robust and efficient testing strategies using xUnit in their .NET projects, thereby enhancing software quality and reliability.
Learn to write and manage basic tests using xUnit.
Master advanced xUnit features like data-driven testing and handling asynchronous code.
Explore best practices, including test organization and xUnit integration in CI/CD pipelines.
Module 1: Getting Started with xUnit is designed to introduce .NET developers to xUnit, a popular testing framework. It begins with a comprehensive overview of xUnit, followed by guidance on setting it up in a .NET project. The module progresses to crafting your first test, understanding test classes and methods, the basics of asserts, and the test lifecycle, including setup and teardown processes. This module is a foundational step for developers aiming to build robust testing practices using xUnit in their .NET projects.
10 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
"Module 2: Advancing Your xUnit Skills" elevates your proficiency in xUnit for .NET by exploring more advanced and specialized testing techniques. This module covers data-driven testing using attributes like [InlineData], [ClassData], and [MemberData], managing expected exceptions, and approaches to testing asynchronous code. It also emphasizes best practices for organizing and naming tests, effective use of assertions, and conceptual insights into integrating xUnit with CI/CD pipelines. Ideal for developers seeking to enhance their xUnit testing skills, this module offers deep insights and practical applications.
8 videos3 readings3 quizzes
