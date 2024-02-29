Board Infinity
xUnit
Board Infinity

xUnit

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Board Infinity

Instructor: Board Infinity

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn to write and manage basic tests using xUnit.

  • Master advanced xUnit features like data-driven testing and handling asynchronous code.

  • Explore best practices, including test organization and xUnit integration in CI/CD pipelines.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

5 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 2 modules in this course

Module 1: Getting Started with xUnit is designed to introduce .NET developers to xUnit, a popular testing framework. It begins with a comprehensive overview of xUnit, followed by guidance on setting it up in a .NET project. The module progresses to crafting your first test, understanding test classes and methods, the basics of asserts, and the test lifecycle, including setup and teardown processes. This module is a foundational step for developers aiming to build robust testing practices using xUnit in their .NET projects.

What's included

10 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

"Module 2: Advancing Your xUnit Skills" elevates your proficiency in xUnit for .NET by exploring more advanced and specialized testing techniques. This module covers data-driven testing using attributes like [InlineData], [ClassData], and [MemberData], managing expected exceptions, and approaches to testing asynchronous code. It also emphasizes best practices for organizing and naming tests, effective use of assertions, and conceptual insights into integrating xUnit with CI/CD pipelines. Ideal for developers seeking to enhance their xUnit testing skills, this module offers deep insights and practical applications.

What's included

8 videos3 readings3 quizzes

Instructor

Board Infinity
Board Infinity
60 Courses70,287 learners

Offered by

Board Infinity

Recommended if you're interested in Computer Security and Networks

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Computer Security and Networks? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions