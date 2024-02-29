The Rise of Generative AI

Course Overview:
This course offers a comprehensive exploration of the evolution of Generative AI, from its inception to its current state-of-the-art developments. Over seven video lectures, students will gain insights into key milestones, technologies, and the transformative impact of AI on various sectors. Course Objectives: -Understand the historical context and development of AI. -Learn about pivotal AI technologies and models, including neural networks, GANs, Transformer architectures, and more. -Explore the applications and implications of AI in various fields. -Speculate on the future trajectory and potential of AI. Target Audience: This course is designed for professionals, students, and enthusiasts interested in understanding the role and impact of AI in shaping our future. Assessment and Evaluation: Participants will be assessed through quizzes, participation in forum discussions, and a final project focusing on the application or analysis of a generative AI concept.