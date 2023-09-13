Coursera Project Network
Data Management with Databricks: Big Data with Delta Lakes
Taught in English

Mohamed Touiti

Instructor: Mohamed Touiti

What you'll learn

  • Create Delta Tables in Databricks and write data to them.

  • Transform delta table using Python then query data using SQL to create a dashboard.

  • Use Delta Lake's merge operation and version control to efficiently update Delta Tables.

Skills you'll practice

About this Guided Project

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Create Databricks free account

  2. Upload project's Json files into Databricks DBFS

  3. Create Orders Delta Table and validate its schema

  4. Create INVENTORY Delta table

  5. Transform data in delta table

  6. Query Orders Delta table using SQL

  7. Create visualizations and build a dashboard

  8. Add additional visualisations : Monthly sales trend

  9. Update data in ORDERS delta table using Merge

  10. Query previous versions of Orders delta table by time and version number

Recommended experience

Prior experience writing Python & SQL scripts including manipulating dataframes, using functions, aggregating data, and joining tables.

Instructor

Mohamed Touiti
Coursera Project Network
