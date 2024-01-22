Welcome to the Learn SQL with Databricks course, where you'll embark on a journey to acquire essential skills in database management, data analysis, and advanced data manipulation techniques. This course is meticulously designed to guide you through the intricacies of SQL, leveraging the powerful and versatile Databricks platform.
Learn SQL with Databricks
20 assignments
There are 5 modules in this course
Explore Databricks' features, understand its role in data science and engineering, and learn SQL basics, emphasizing its importance in data analysis.
29 videos10 readings5 assignments4 discussion prompts
Delve into SQL essentials: data types, database creation, data retrieval with SELECT, and data filtering using WHERE and GROUP BY clauses.
17 videos3 readings5 assignments4 discussion prompts
Advance to complex SQL queries, covering joins, subqueries, and data modification techniques, alongside transaction management and rollback operations.
11 videos2 readings4 assignments
Focus on advanced data manipulation, including altering data structures, optimizing queries with indexes, and utilizing views and stored procedures, supplemented with real-world case studies.
14 videos5 readings5 assignments
Conclude the course with a comprehensive assessment, testing knowledge across all modules, from SQL basics to advanced data manipulation and optimization in Databricks, ensuring a solid understanding and practical application of the learned concepts.
1 video1 reading1 assignment
Frequently asked questions
Databricks is a cloud-based platform designed for big data analytics and artificial intelligence. It integrates with Apache Spark and provides a unified analytics platform to process large datasets.
While knowledge of Apache Spark can be beneficial, it's not typically required for a SQL-focused course. Databricks abstracts many Spark complexities, allowing users to work with SQL directly.
The course likely covers basic to advanced SQL concepts, including querying data, aggregations, joins, and perhaps specific Databricks SQL extensions or functions.