Edureka
Learn SQL with Databricks
Edureka

Learn SQL with Databricks

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Edureka

Instructor: Edureka

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

15 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

20 assignments

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

Explore Databricks' features, understand its role in data science and engineering, and learn SQL basics, emphasizing its importance in data analysis.

What's included

29 videos10 readings5 assignments4 discussion prompts

Delve into SQL essentials: data types, database creation, data retrieval with SELECT, and data filtering using WHERE and GROUP BY clauses.

What's included

17 videos3 readings5 assignments4 discussion prompts

Advance to complex SQL queries, covering joins, subqueries, and data modification techniques, alongside transaction management and rollback operations.

What's included

11 videos2 readings4 assignments

Focus on advanced data manipulation, including altering data structures, optimizing queries with indexes, and utilizing views and stored procedures, supplemented with real-world case studies.

What's included

14 videos5 readings5 assignments

Conclude the course with a comprehensive assessment, testing knowledge across all modules, from SQL basics to advanced data manipulation and optimization in Databricks, ensuring a solid understanding and practical application of the learned concepts.

What's included

1 video1 reading1 assignment

Instructor

Edureka
Edureka
37 Courses11,848 learners

Offered by

Edureka

Recommended if you're interested in Software Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions