FT
Jan 6, 2022
I have learned a lot from this course. I got an important insight about th conception of rule of law and how it is central to any legal sytem. Thank you for this precious opportunity !
SK
Jan 28, 2021
this course was important ,rich in huge information by rules of law that give people knowledge about their rights to protect themselves in life . thanks so much
By Deleted A•
Mar 8, 2020
Very intense and focused course, not for the faint-hearted or the insincere. Some questions have more than one answer and this is not clear at first. I got locked out for 8 hours in Section 3 where this phenomenon first appeared in the corse. Very, Very Informative and enlightening.
By Anurag T•
Apr 12, 2020
It was an amazing learning experience. I enjoyed thoroughly. It was engaging and the professors were brilliant. The readings were very helpful.
By Ebee A•
Apr 29, 2020
A brilliantly curated course. I had access to some of the finest material on various issues which I wouldnt have even got a chance to enjoy if I didnt get enrolled in the course. A thank you, a very sincere one is in order to the faculty members who diligently picked the course and made it available to the user in a seamless fashion. Each lesson here was too captivating
By Maricris I•
Jul 13, 2021
I am not a law student or any related to this. I just took this course to learn some basic knowledge about the "rule of law" because I was curious about it. INTENSE. Literally, in the six weeks I had to search the legal terminologies I am not familiar with just to understand the lesson 😅 this is very interesting topic and I recommend this to everyone to know our rights as humans and how should our countries protect us and the law. Very enlightening course and hopefully it gain more enrollees. 💪✨
By ABHISHEK K•
Sep 14, 2020
A MUST COURSE FOR EVERY PROFESSIONAL IN LAW FIELD....VERY INFORMATIVE HELPFUL AND AN EYE OPENER AS MANY CASES OF HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATION LIKE BY GERMAN COMPANY KIK...OR BY SHELL ETC CAME TO OUR KNOWLEDGE THE WAY TO DEAL WITH THEM AND THE REMEDIES WHICH ONE CAN POSSIBLY GET
By Sana k•
Jan 29, 2021
By KANDACE B•
Aug 5, 2020
This course was very interesting. It made me have a higher awareness of the value of human rights and the importance of the rule of law.
By John d R•
Dec 19, 2020
It really showed me how the rule of law has been applied throughout the world and it also changed my perspective of the matter. Thanks.
By Chun Y C•
May 10, 2020
This course is a well designed one. It provides us a good comprehensive guide on Citizenship and the Rule of Law.
By Deleted A•
May 6, 2021
Very nice and understandable course it greatly increased my knowledge in my basic right and so many others
By Mike C•
Jul 28, 2020
Certainly an excellent legal education for the whole civic society delivered by a credible university!
By eilrich c•
Jun 3, 2020
This course was slightly difficult but was very good to understand and easy
By Adv. A S•
Apr 8, 2020
It was enlightening
By Nora F•
Nov 18, 2021
I found this course to be very stimulating, wide-ranging and packed with useful information. While all of the instructors were good presenters of useful input I found the style of presentation and content presented by Professor Michael Abiodun Olatokum to be extraordinarily well-done.
My only critique is that I found it very difficult to go back to previous weeks to review interesting or though provoking content after I had completed the final assignment. It would seem logical to expect that some students would be interested in checking out already reviewed articles or videos again before signing off forever. Nonetheless, I would like to state that overall, the ease of use and audio-visual quality was excellent, with the one noted exception. Thanks very much.
By Paul V d E•
Nov 9, 2021
A very interesting course! Well structured with lots of examples from around the world. A must if you are interested in law/justice. A few issues with access to the compulsory and/or optional readings (links did not always work). Quiz questions were very relevant. Current issues with fake news, use and/or abuse of websites with references to international treaties, conventions and best practices. Highly recommended.
By Alejandra•
Jan 13, 2021
Thanks for teaching this course. In times like today, where there is a feeling of social decadence in some cultures, this course comes to vindicate the human spirit and make us think about the world in which we live and that every right we have today is the product of people and laws that have been improving over time, I loved this course, I recommend it
By Dr. A R S•
Aug 4, 2020
The course provides an insight into the issues associated with the rule of law and how it is connected with citizenship. The course helps in connecting different aspects of law applicable to an individual both national and internationally. I enjoyed my learning. Thank you.
By Rico J Y•
Jun 12, 2021
This is an extremely trenchant course. The instructor and other presenters delivered the course with intellectual rigour and vigour. The course enabled me to deepen my knowledge of the core principles of the Rule of Law and to become a more avid Rule of Law defender.
By Sezer S•
Mar 22, 2021
This course gave me new and very much needed perspective on the Rule of Law. I have learned a lot. I hope to use these informations in my career and academic life. I'm glad that I finished this course and get to know the people who are involved with this cause.
By Sami u•
Dec 13, 2021
This course was very interesting. rich in huge information by rules of law that give people knowledge about their rights to protect themselves in life, It made me have a higher awareness of the value of human rights and the importance of the rule of law.
By Maliha K•
May 15, 2021
Intense, broad spectrum, complex issues but very interestingly presented and provides opportunity to think analytically. I have missed lens of Child Rights and Business as being child rights activist in relation to business impact on child rights.
By Holly H•
Jun 21, 2020
such an interesting and in-depth course that summarises detailed law into understandable words that anyone can follow. I would really recommend this course to anyone looking to broaden their knowledge on the rule of law in multiple areas of law
By Kesavasharini N K•
Nov 14, 2021
a lot if information and great lecture from the provided videos. Understood everything about the course especially the International Law which were provided many articles and cases to understand the chapter. Thank you so much.
By AHMAD R•
Jul 30, 2021
this is very useful for my understanding in the future, all the materials and facilities provided are also very good, I am very happy with the course and the university of london which has given me the opportunity.
By Leslie W S•
Apr 3, 2021
The course was well paced and was a good combination of pod cast, reading and video. The content was easily understood delivered by a variety of lecturers. The information will be very useful for my future studies.