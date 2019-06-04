FA
May 21, 2020
A comprehensive introduction to English Law. The lecturers outline things in a very clear manner and the readings cover the topic well. The quizzes are quite demanding. It is a very enjoyable course.
HJ
Jun 3, 2019
This course is a well designed one. It provides us a good comprehensive guide on the legal practice in England. I'm grateful to the designers of the course and 2 lecturers for presenting us this.
By Harshana J•
Jun 4, 2019
By Michael L•
Nov 27, 2018
As mentioned earlier, I applause your university to conduct such short courses. However, I would like to suggest that you follow the subject content of the University Under graduate on LLB to the core and allow potential student a glimpse of what is to expect and also give them a boost should they have completed the short course they may be encouraged to go sign up for the full UG LLB course.
By FRANK A•
May 22, 2020
By Helena Z•
May 19, 2019
Very good overview to law, especially to someone who had never studied it before. Some parts were confusing, as I did not know the law term, but overall beneficial course.
By Ziyad B•
Jun 7, 2020
This was a fantastic course which helped me learn about the basics behind English Common Law. I thoroughly recommend this to anyone and everyone intrested in learning about the law.
By Andy M•
May 11, 2020
Excellent course. I recommend it to all law professionals. The course has two excellent teachers who provide all the support the student needs. The material available is abundant. Therefore, the student is not helpless when taking the learning tests.
By Gelinda L T•
Sep 12, 2021
It was very informational about the English common law. I really didn't know that the laws that are used in the United States are the same or somewhat laws that the United Kingdom use also.
By Athanasios S•
Jun 19, 2019
what an amazing experience, to have been able to be taught by the best in the field! this is highly recommended for anyone seeking a degree in Law in the foreseeable future!
By Sonika S•
Apr 17, 2020
I found this course very useful and knowledgeable. It helps me to understand the English common law and related concepts. Teachers are very good and helps to understand the concepts in better way. So, i am graceful to University of London and Coursera for providing me this opportunity of learning .
By David F•
Sep 28, 2021
Excellent basic level course. It is what I needed. It allowed me to learn a lot not only about English Common Law or about the British government, but also about law in general. Thank you!!
By Morten K•
Oct 26, 2019
Excellent course, well taught. Got me so excited I enrolled into an LLB program at University of London, Class of '22. Looking forward to learning more.
By Tan W B•
Nov 23, 2020
I was overjoyed after being notified on the completion of this course. A huge shoutout to the 3 peers who had reviewed by assignment, your comments are really my biggest joy of the day !!! I personally enjoyed myself very much throughout the course with its self-paced structure of a combination of short videos, optional reading, discussion forum and quiz. At the discussion forum, it did not only trigger myself to think, but also, it had opened my mind to think from other participants' points of view. Overall, this course is very amazing for a beginner to gain an overview of the English Common Law ! I have just one suggestion which it will be better to ensure the URL links in the website that brings the participant to a reading website be kept up-to-date often because I came across some URL links where it said 'error' or the website is no longer there. All in all, I am very grateful for this course and the participants along the course for the fantastic sharing!!!!! Thank you !
By Ravi R•
Aug 19, 2019
I utilized this course to gain an understanding of English Common Law which is part of the Day 1 Outcome for the QLTS Exam ( Solicitor of E&W), that I have embarked upon. Thanks so much to University of London for the excellent course content and for Dr Eloise Ellis and Ms.Charlotte Crilly for the superb articulation and for inciting the interest in me. Thanks so much !
By Ekaterina S•
Apr 14, 2020
The course is very interesting, not easy, but not very complicated. You may find many interesting links to very useful information that you may need in future, in your work. I studied English law earlier at the university (also some introduction) and now I am pleased to "rethink" it. I got a good overview on the most important points of English law system. After these "basics" it will be much easier to study any special common law courses.
By Adam W•
Apr 30, 2020
Fantastic introduction to English Common Law. Covers the factors that are most important to English law in an appropriate level of detail that leaves you confident in your understanding of the English Common Law. The ability to discuss and compare your ideas with others on the course is a fantastic element that forces you to evaluate your ideas whilst also allowing you to consider the strengths and weaknesses of the legal system.
By Ilona C•
Feb 20, 2020
It is a wonderful course! From a technical point it is very well-structured, you can easily navigate through the course material, highlighting and noting down valuable information. In regards to the content I enjoyed it too as it provided a good depth to the main topic and an additional amount of sources to enrich one's understanding of what is learned in each module. Thank you, Coursera and lovely instructors!
By Seo Y C•
Mar 4, 2020
This is an excellent course for many prospective law students, like myself, which provides a good outline of the English common law system. I sometimes found some questions form the end of week quizzes a bit too absurd, but that's a minor issue. I hope the University of London can provide more introductory courses like this in other law subjects like Tort Law, Contract Law, or perhaps Jurisprudence.
By K. Y W•
Feb 20, 2020
Concise, well-structured introduction, presented clearly. Enriched with reference resources and up to date topics, like EU and Human Rights' impact. Practical tips on how to read cases and pointers to sources for legal research. Peer graded assignment was engaging to complete; challenged thinking and reasoning. Thank you University of London lecturers and Coursera for this gem of a course.
By Rosemeire V d A•
Jul 10, 2019
It was rewarding indeed. Such a good course. I have never studied at University here in Brazil, about the common law, and here I could see all its framework , how it works, what are the issues they have come across in a changeable modern society.
By Ranadhir L S•
Feb 21, 2020
This was a very good course. I learnt a lot and also enjoyed doing it. Thanks so much to the University of London for the excellent course content and for Dr Eloise Ellis and Ms.Charlotte Crilly for the clear articulation and guidance.
By Federico R•
Mar 15, 2020
Very well structured course that allows you to make an interesting first "dive" into English law.
Strongly recommended for those interested in acquiring preliminary knowledge of English Common Law.
By MURTAZA M•
Feb 24, 2019
Great. Thanks a lot
By Vasanthamaran S R•
Aug 13, 2020
great
By Tan C S•
Sep 6, 2021
There are a few links which are broken so it would be worth the administrators to regularly review and update the materials.
By Hulya P•
May 8, 2020
Both of the instructors spoke very fast which meant it was hard to process the technical knowledge (especially for those who have English as a 2nd language). Plus there were only a few questions to answer at the end of the week - suggestion to have 10 instead of 5.