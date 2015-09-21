About this Course

Beginner Level

Anyone interested in terrorism, be specifically beneficial for professionals in journalism, policy, counterterrorism services, or related fields.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to define terrorism and correct wrong assumptions

  • What can be done to limit the impact of terrorism?

  • What are the current developments in Terrorism Studies?

Skills you will gain

  • History
  • counterterrorism
  • International Law
  • Terrorism Studies
  • Policy Analysis
Beginner Level

Anyone interested in terrorism, be specifically beneficial for professionals in journalism, policy, counterterrorism services, or related fields.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Universiteit Leiden

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Welcome & Introduction to the course

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 64 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Researching terrorism and counterterrorism

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 57 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Assumptions on terrorism

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 59 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Assumptions on counterterrorism

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 74 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

