Edwin Bakker is professor of (Counter-)Terrorism Studies at the Institute of Security and Global Affairs of Leiden University. Bakker is also a fellow of the International Centre for Counter Terrorism – The Hague. Before joining Leiden University, Bakker was a fellow at the Netherlands Institute of International Relations ‘Clingendael’ where he headed the Clingendael Security and Conflict Programme. Bakker graduated from Groningen University where he studied Economic Geography and obtained his PhD with a thesis on minority conflicts in Slovakia and Hungary (1997). Bakker’s research interests include radicalization processes, ‘jihadi’ terrorism, foreign fighters, unconventional threats to security and crisis/terrorism impact management.