Profile

Jeanine de Roy van Zuijdewijn

drs.

    Bio

    Jeanine de Roy van Zuijdewijn is Researcher at the Institute of Security and Global Affairs of Leiden University and Research Fellow at the International Centre for Counter-Terrorism, The Hague. She has a MA in International Relations in Historical Perspective from Utrecht University (cum laude) and joined Leiden University in 2013. She has been part of the MOOC since its beginning, in 2013. Her research is mainly focused on the foreign fighter phenomenon, lone-actor terrorism and terrorism threat assessment. Jeanine is now pursuing a PhD degree on the societal impact of terrorism in Western Europe.

    Courses

    Terrorism and Counterterrorism: Comparing Theory and Practice

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder