Jeanine de Roy van Zuijdewijn is Researcher at the Institute of Security and Global Affairs of Leiden University and Research Fellow at the International Centre for Counter-Terrorism, The Hague. She has a MA in International Relations in Historical Perspective from Utrecht University (cum laude) and joined Leiden University in 2013. She has been part of the MOOC since its beginning, in 2013. Her research is mainly focused on the foreign fighter phenomenon, lone-actor terrorism and terrorism threat assessment. Jeanine is now pursuing a PhD degree on the societal impact of terrorism in Western Europe.