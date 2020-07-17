About this Course

Approx. 44 hours to complete
Hebrew
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

מבואות

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 98 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

משה- מסורות קדם לידה

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 100 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

לידת משה וראשית דרכו בעולם

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 61 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

ילדותו ובחורותו של משה

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 80 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

