One was Moses but many are his faces. Starting with the Hebrew Bible, continuing with Jewish literatures throughout history (Second Temple literature, rabbinic literature, medieval commentaries, modern literature, thought and art.) the character of Moses keeps changing and developing through the eyes of the beholder, it's time, tendency and the nature of the genre. The course will follow the different phases of Moses' character and try to understand what motives are behind them.
Moses' Face: Moses' images as reflected in Jewish literatureHebrew University of Jerusalem
Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Ranked among the top academic and research institutions worldwide, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem is Israel's leading university and premier research institution. Serving 23,000 students from 70 countries, the Hebrew University produces a third of Israel’s civilian research and is ranked 12th worldwide in biotechnology patent filings and commercial development. The Hebrew University was founded in 1918 by visionaries including Albert Einstein, Sigmund Freud, Martin Buber and Chaim Weizmann. It is located on three campuses in Jerusalem and a fourth in Rehovot. Visit the website at http://new.huji.ac.il/en. Join our online learners community at https://www.facebook.com/groups/hujimooc/.
מבואות
שיעור 1: ביוגרפיה, משה במקרא, המקורות שיידונו בקורס
משה- מסורות קדם לידה
שיעור 2
לידת משה וראשית דרכו בעולם
שיעור 3
ילדותו ובחורותו של משה
שיעור 4
הקורס מובנה היטב והמרצים מציגים את החומר הנלמד בצורה הטובה ביותר.
חומר מעניין, מועבר ברור וטוב. נהנתי מאוד מאיך שהקורס מובנה.
