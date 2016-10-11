About this Course

6,443 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Emory University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(5,712 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

The Riddle That Has Yet to be Solved

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 67 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

The Rise and Fall

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 131 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

The Making of the Bible as a Response to Defeat

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 125 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Reinventing the Hero

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 78 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE BIBLE'S PREHISTORY, PURPOSE, AND POLITICAL FUTURE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder