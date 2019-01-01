Dr. Jacob L. Wright is a professor of Hebrew Bible / Old Testament at Emory University, which boasts one of the world's leading doctoral programs in biblical studies. Before coming to Emory, he taught at the University of Heidelberg in Germany.
As an American with a European education, he is widely known for his ability to blend a wide range of historical, religious, and geographical perspectives on the Bible. His writing and teaching are thoroughly interdisciplinary, demonstrating how the ideas of the Bible and other ancient writings bear directly on central problems that face our societies in modern times. He brings to his work first-hand acquaintance with archeological finds and primary sources from ancient Mesopotamia, Egypt, and Greece. As a testimony to his distinctive interdisciplinary approach to biblical studies, he recently received a full Faculty Fellowship from the National Endowment for the Humanities, which had not been awarded in biblical studies for many years prior.
Jacob Wright writes on an array of topics, ranging from social life in ancient Israel (feasting, war commemoration, urbicide, etc.) to the formation of biblical writings. His first book,
Rebuilding Identity: The Nehemiah Memoir and Its Earliest Readers
(De Gruyter), won the prestigious Templeton Award for first books in religion. His current research treats a wide range of phenomena related to war and society in ancient Israel. Most recently he has written
King David and His Reign Revisited
(Aldina Media) and
David, King of Israel, and Caleb in Biblical Memory
(Cambridge University Press).
At Emory, he teaches a wide variety of courses related to biblical studies: The Biblical Covenant and Its Afterlives—An Introduction to Political Theology; War and Society in Ancient Israel; Texts of Terror—Strategies for Interpreting Troublesome Texts from the Hebrew Bible; Judah and Judeans During the Persian Period; Methods of Biblical Interpretation; individual books such as Judges, Jeremiah, and 1-2 Samuel; and ancient Semitic languages such as Aramaic and Akkadian.