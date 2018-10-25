About this Course

Spanish
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 6 readings
2 hours to complete

The Mediterranean and its History - El Mediterráneo y su historia

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 21 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Mediterranean through the Eyes of Travellers and Artists - El Mediterráneo visto por los viajeros y los artistas

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The Mediterranean, a Space of Powers - El Mediterráneo, un espacio de poderes

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 12 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

The Mediterranean at War - El Mediterráneo, guerra y conflictos

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 18 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

