The course The Mediterranean, a Space of Exchange (from Renaissance to Enlightenment) aims to explain the Mediterranean, using history and the analysis of the past, as a space generated by routes and circulation. We consider it crucial to disclose mobility as a historical factor: a mobility comprised of four major elements, namely people, objects, ideas and practices. In our analysis of Mediterranean reality between the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries, from the Renaissance to the Enlightenment, we will pay particular attention to its western shores, an area seething with transfers and exchanges, in the social and economic spheres as well as the political and cultural, with the Iberian Peninsula, the various islands and the Italian Peninsula, all spaces of great dynamism.
Introduction
The Mediterranean and its History - El Mediterráneo y su historia
The Mediterranean through the Eyes of Travellers and Artists - El Mediterráneo visto por los viajeros y los artistas
The Mediterranean, a Space of Powers - El Mediterráneo, un espacio de poderes
The Mediterranean at War - El Mediterráneo, guerra y conflictos
Me encanta! Un curso ligero, interesante y que ayuda a complementar de forma única los conocimientos básicos de un profesionista
Curso muy interesante, bien llevado y tocando un abanico amplio de tema relacionados
Muy buen curso, en contenido, en metodología. Buenas las opiniones del grupo. Muchas felicitaciones y agradecimientos.
Un curso maravilloso, lleno de una entereza histórica increíble, que complementa de cabo a rabo, mi formación en filosofía. Agradecida por tan distinguidos ponentes y por tan excelentes entrevistas.
